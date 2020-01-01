Details
Open
$28.50
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$30.32
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$28.50
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
54.6B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$47.08
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$25.58
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
14.6M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-5.02
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About UBER
Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Dara Khosrowshahi
Headquarters
United States
Employees
26.9K
Revenue (TTM)
14.1B
Gross Profit
22.92%
Earnings
-945.44%
Cash
$11B
Debt
$7.7B