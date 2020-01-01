Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

About UBER

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO

Dara Khosrowshahi

Headquarters

United States

Employees

26.9K

Revenue (TTM)

14.1B

Gross Profit

22.92%

Earnings

-945.44%

Cash

$11B

Debt

$7.7B

