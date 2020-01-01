Details
Open
$31.81
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$33.84
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$30.62
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
26B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
17.91
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$45.85
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$28.63
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
13.5M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
1.87
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About TWTR
Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company's services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It's products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Jack Dorsey
Headquarters
United States
Employees
4.9K
Revenue (TTM)
3.46B
Gross Profit
66.48%
Earnings
19.74%
Cash
$1.8B
Debt
$3.29B