Details
Open
$11.25
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$12.13
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$11.00
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
18.5B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$19.75
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$9.43
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
14.4M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-0.75
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About SNAP
Snap, Inc. engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The company's primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C. Murphy in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
CEO
Evan Thomas Spiegel
Headquarters
United States
Employees
3.2K
Revenue (TTM)
1.72B
Gross Profit
-28.86%
Earnings
22.34%
Cash
$520M
Debt
$1.24B