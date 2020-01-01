Details
$8.33
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$8.66
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$8.15
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
82.2B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
127.54
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$13.26
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$7.65
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
40.9M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
0.07
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About GE
General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, hardware & software, offshore wind turbines, solutions, products & services to hydropower industry, blades for onshore & offshore wind turbines, and high voltage equipment. The Aviation segment provides jet engines & turboprops for commercial airframes, maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts, additive machines & materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance enhancement solutions. The Capital segment leases & finances aircraft, aircraft engines and helicopters, and also provides financial and underwriting solutions. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
CEO
H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
205K
Revenue (TTM)
106B
Gross Profit
31.08%
Earnings
102.90%
Cash
$36.4B
Debt
$94B