About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO Logan Green Headquarters United States Employees 5.68K Revenue (TTM) 3.62B Gross Profit 14.89% Earnings -182.39% Cash $358M Debt $476M