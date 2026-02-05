Business chequing disclaimers

Interac e-Transfer is a registered trademark of Interac Corp. Used under licence.

Our clients save on average $230 per year on fees: Data collected as of Feb 5, 2026. Annual savings amount is calculated based on the avg. monthly fees charged by Canada's 5 largest banks for comparable entry-level business chequing accounts. The calculation is based on avg. monthly account and usage fees, assuming 12 e-transfers, 10 purchases, 3 cheque deposits and 1 tax payment per month. Monthly account fees range from $0-$7/month fees, included e-transfers range from 0 to unlimited, additional e-transfer fees range from $1.00-$1.50/non-included e-transfers and tax payment fees range from $0-2.00/payment for these banks. Savings are estimated, and based on a client switching to Wealthsimple from another institution where such fees are charged. Excludes limited-time and promotional offers. Actual savings may differ.