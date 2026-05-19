You saved diligently in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) for decades, and now the government wants a significant portion of it back — potentially at a higher tax rate than you ever paid while working. It's a frustrating reality for many Canadian retirees who discover that mandatory withdrawals, combined with CPP and OAS, can push them into tax brackets they never anticipated.

An RRSP early meltdown strategy offers a way around this problem by withdrawing from your registered accounts earlier than required, while your income is still low. This guide covers how the approach works, who it suits, and how to implement it without triggering unnecessary tax consequences.

What is an RRSP early meltdown strategy?

An RRSP early meltdown is a tax-planning approach where you voluntarily withdraw money from your RRSP before age 71, typically during early retirement between ages 60 and 70. The idea is to pull money out while your income is low, pay tax at a lower rate, and avoid getting hit with a larger tax bill later.

Why would anyone pay tax earlier than required? Because of what happens if you don't.

At age 71, your RRSP converts to a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF). Once that happens, you're required to withdraw a minimum percentage each year, and that percentage increases as you age. By your mid-70s, mandatory RRIF withdrawals combined with Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) payments can push your income well above what you earned while working. Higher income means a higher tax bracket.

The meltdown approach spreads your tax burden across more years at lower rates, rather than concentrating it in your 70s and 80s at higher rates.

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How the strategy works in practice

Say you retire at 60 with $500,000 in your RRSP and no workplace pension. For the next 10 years, before CPP and OAS begin, your taxable income is relatively low. Financial planners sometimes call this period the "golden decade" because it creates room for tax-efficient withdrawals.

During this window, you might withdraw $30,000 to $40,000 annually from your RRSP. At that income level in most provinces, your marginal tax rate sits around 20% to 25%. Now compare that to age 75, when mandatory RRIF withdrawals plus full CPP plus OAS could push you into the 40% bracket or higher.

The withdrawn money doesn't vanish. You can move it into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or a non-registered investment account, where it keeps growing. You've simply shifted it from a tax-deferred account to a more tax-efficient one.

Why consider an RRSP meltdown?

Avoid higher tax brackets in later retirement

RRIF minimum withdrawal percentages start at 5.28% at age 71 and climb each year, reaching 20% by age 95. On a $600,000 RRIF, that 20% minimum means $120,000 in forced withdrawals annually, before adding CPP and OAS.

For many Canadians, this creates an awkward situation: retirement income that exceeds their working income, with a tax bill to match. Withdrawing earlier, during low-income years, can prevent this bracket creep.

Prevent OAS clawback

OAS benefits start getting clawed back once your net income exceeds approximately $95,323 (the 2026 threshold). For every dollar above that line, you lose 15 cents of OAS. That's effectively an extra 15% tax on top of your marginal rate.

A large RRIF balance makes clawback almost inevitable. Reducing your registered savings through early withdrawals can help keep your retirement income below the threshold, preserving benefits worth $8,000 or more per year.

Enable delayed CPP and OAS for higher payments

Delaying CPP from 65 to 70 increases your monthly payments by 42%. Delaying OAS from 65 to 70 boosts payments by 36%. Both increases are permanent and indexed to inflation.

The trade-off is that you need income to live on while you wait. RRSP withdrawals can fill that gap, providing cash flow during your early 60s while your government benefits grow in the background.

Who benefits from an RRSP early meltdown?

The meltdown approach tends to work well for people with certain characteristics:

Substantial RRSP balances: generally $300,000 or more, where future mandatory withdrawals would create significant tax exposure

Early retirement plans: leaving work before 65 creates more low-income years to spread withdrawals across

Longer life expectancy: the longer you live, the more valuable delayed CPP and OAS become

Other income arriving later: pensions, rental income, or inheritances that will increase your tax burden in your 70s

Business owners often find this approach particularly useful because they can control their income timing more flexibly than salaried employees.

When this strategy may not fit

Early meltdown isn't for everyone. It may not make sense if your RRSP balance is modest, say under $100,000, where the tax impact of mandatory withdrawals is often manageable anyway. Similarly, if you're already in a high bracket during early retirement, there's no low-bracket opportunity to take advantage of.

Health considerations matter too. Delaying CPP to 70 typically breaks even around age 82, so someone with a shorter life expectancy might prefer to start benefits earlier. And sometimes financial necessity overrides tax optimization entirely.

How to implement an RRSP early meltdown

Calculate your optimal withdrawal amount

The goal is to "fill up" lower tax brackets without spilling into higher ones. In Ontario, for example, the first roughly $50,000 of income is taxed at combined federal-provincial rates below 30%. Withdrawing enough to reach that threshold, but not exceed it, maximizes tax efficiency.

The exact calculation depends on your province, other income sources, and personal circumstances. Tax software can help model different scenarios, and a fee-only financial planner can run projections specific to your situation.

Time your withdrawals strategically

The sweet spot typically falls between retirement and age 70, after employment income stops but before CPP, OAS, and mandatory RRIF withdrawals begin. Spreading withdrawals across multiple years, rather than taking large lump sums, helps avoid unnecessary bracket jumps.

Market conditions can factor in too. Withdrawing during years when your investments have gained value means you're not forced to sell at a loss.

Coordinate with CPP and OAS timing

A common approach looks something like this:

Age Income source 60–70 RRSP withdrawals ($30,000–$40,000/year) 70+ Enhanced CPP (42% higher than at 65) 70+ Enhanced OAS (36% higher than at 65) 71+ Reduced RRIF minimums (smaller balance)

The meltdown provides bridge income while government benefits grow.

Reinvest withdrawn funds tax-efficiently

Money withdrawn from an RRSP doesn't have to be spent immediately. If you have TFSA contribution room, depositing the after-tax proceeds converts taxable retirement savings into tax-free growth. For amounts exceeding TFSA room, non-registered accounts can hold investments that generate Canadian dividends or capital gains, both of which receive preferential tax treatment.

Tax implications to understand

Withholding tax on RRSP withdrawals

Your financial institution withholds tax on RRSP withdrawals at set rates:

Up to $5,000: 10% withheld

$5,001 to $15,000: 20% withheld

Over $15,000: 30% withheld

Quebec residents face slightly higher rates. However, withholding tax is a prepayment, not your final tax bill. Your actual tax owing depends on your total annual income. If you're in a lower bracket than the withholding rate, you'll receive a refund at tax time.

Provincial tax rate variations

Combined federal-provincial marginal rates vary significantly across Canada. Alberta residents face lower rates than those in Nova Scotia or Quebec, which affects how much benefit a meltdown approach provides. Running the numbers for your specific province is essential before making any decisions.

Common mistakes to avoid with RRSP early meltdowns

A few pitfalls come up regularly with RRSP meltdowns:

Withdrawing too aggressively: taking more than necessary pushes you into higher brackets, defeating the purpose

Ignoring the spousal attribution rule: withdrawals from a spousal RRSP within 3 years of contribution are taxed in the contributor's hands, not the account holder's hands

Forgetting about future pension income: a workplace pension starting at 65 changes the math considerably

Skipping professional advice: the interaction between RRSP withdrawals, CPP timing, OAS clawback, and provincial taxes is complex enough that a one-time consultation often pays for itself

A quick example of RRSP early meltdown

Consider Maria, who retires at 60 with $500,000 in her RRSP and no pension. She withdraws $35,000 annually for 10 years, paying roughly $7,000 in tax each year at a 20% marginal rate. By 70, her RRSP has been reduced to approximately $200,000.

She starts enhanced CPP and OAS at 70. Her mandatory RRIF withdrawals at 71 are based on a much smaller balance, keeping her total income and tax rate manageable.

Without the meltdown, her $500,000 could have theoretically grown to perhaps $700,000 by 71. Mandatory withdrawals plus CPP plus OAS could easily push her into the 40%+ bracket, with OAS clawback on top. The difference in lifetime taxes could be substantial, depending on how long she lives.