Details
Open
$94.76
$94.76
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$94.84
$94.84
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$88.71
$88.71
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
44.1B
44.1B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
8.80
8.80
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$115.96
$115.96
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$97.55
$97.55
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
2.39M
2.39M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
11.25
11.25
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About CM
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking segment provides personal and business clients with financial advice, products, and services. The Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment offers banking and wealth management services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, and families, as well as asset management services to institutional investors. The U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment includes commercial, personal and small business banking, and wealth management services. The Capital Markets segment consists of integrated global markets products and services, investment banking advisory and execution, corporate banking and top ranked research to corporate, government and, institutional clients. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the functional groups such as administration, client connectivity and innovation, finance, human resources and communications, internal audit, risk management, technology and operations, and other support groups. The company was founded on June 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
CEO
Victor Dodig, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
45.2K
Revenue (TTM)
28.6B
Gross Profit
Earnings
-0.72%
Cash
$0.00
Debt
$73.8B