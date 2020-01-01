Visa Inc (Class A) (V)

$176.71USD

+$176.71 (+17,671.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About V

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO

Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

19.5K

Revenue (TTM)

23.5B

Gross Profit

78.60%

Earnings

17.79%

Cash

$12B

Debt

$16.7B

