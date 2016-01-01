HEXO Corp (HEXO)
$0.25CAD
+$0.24 (+24.50%)
Details
$0.24
$0.24
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$0.26
$0.26
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$0.24
$0.24
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
125M
125M
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$2.44
$2.44
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$0.23
$0.23
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
542K
542K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-3.28
-3.28
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
CEO
Charles Bowman, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
1.28K
Revenue (TTM)
187M
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$156M
Debt
$366M
