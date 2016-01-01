About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

CEO Charles Bowman, MBA Headquarters Canada Employees 1.28K Revenue (TTM) 187M Gross Profit Earnings Cash $156M Debt $366M