Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEO Riaz Amirali Bandali, MBA Headquarters Canada Employees Revenue (TTM) 7.03M Gross Profit -150.19% Earnings 25.07% Cash $15.5M Debt $260K