About N

Namaste Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate and Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sean E. Dollinger and Kory Zelickson on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Meni Morim

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

17.9M

Gross Profit

Earnings

-0.98%

Cash

$55.9M

Debt

$29.7K

