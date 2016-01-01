Skip to main content

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

$184.00USD

+$184.00 (+18,400.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About META

Meta Platforms, Inc., engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. The RL segment includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

CEO

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg

Headquarters

United States

Employees

72K

Revenue (TTM)

120B

Gross Profit

82.63%

Earnings

13.10%

Cash

$15.2B

Debt

$14.7B

