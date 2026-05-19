Selling your home in Canada often means paying zero tax on the profit — thanks to the Principal Residence Exemption. But the moment you own a second property, whether that's a cottage, a rental, or a condo you're holding onto, things get more interesting.

The Principal Residence Exemption isn't automatic when multiple properties are involved. It requires choices about which property to designate, for which years, and when. This guide covers how the exemption works, how to calculate it, and how to approach those decisions strategically.

What the Principal Residence Exemption actually does

The Principal Residence Exemption (PRE) in Canada allows homeowners to reduce or eliminate capital gains tax when selling a property they've lived in. If your home was your principal residence for every year you owned it, you generally won't owe any tax on the profit from the sale. But here's where it gets more interesting: you can only designate one property per family unit per year. So if you own both a house and a cottage, you'll eventually have to make some choices.

For a property to qualify, it has to meet four requirements:

Ownership: you or your spouse or your common-law partner owned the property

Canadian residency: you were a Canadian resident during the years you're designating

Ordinary inhabitation: you, your spouse or common-law partner, or your children actually lived there at some point during each year

Property type: it's a housing unit — a house, condo, cottage, mobile home, or even a houseboat all count

That phrase "ordinarily inhabited" trips people up. It doesn't mean you live there every day. A cottage you spend summers at can qualify. What the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) cares about is genuine residential use, not token visits to check the pipes.

One more thing worth knowing: the PRE applies to the land your home sits on, but only up to half a hectare (about 1.24 acres). If your property is larger, the excess land might not be covered unless you can show it was necessary for your use and enjoyment of the home.

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How the PRE calculation works

The exemption isn't all-or-nothing. It's proportional, based on how many years you designate the property as your principal residence compared to how long you owned it.

Here's the formula:

(1 + years designated as principal residence) ÷ years owned × capital gain = exempt amount

That "+1" is a small bonus from the CRA. It gives you an extra year of coverage, which helps during transition years when you're buying one property and selling another.

Let's walk through an example. Say you bought a condo for $400,000 and sold it 10 years later for $900,000. That's a $500,000 capital gain. If you designated the condo as your principal residence for 7 of those 10 years, the math looks like this:

(1 + 7) ÷ 10 × $500,000 = $400,000 exempt

The remaining $100,000 would be a taxable capital gain. At the current inclusion rate, you'd add $50,000 to your taxable income for that year.

Understanding the formula matters because it reveals something important: partial designation is possible. You don't have to designate a property for every year you owned it, which creates room for planning when you own multiple properties.

Why strategic PRE planning matters more now

Since 2016, you're required to report the sale of your principal residence on your tax return using Form T2091IND, even when the PRE fully covers your gain and you owe nothing. Miss this filing, and you could face a late-filing penalty of up to $8,000.

This change also restricted how trusts can use the PRE. Before then, certain trusts could claim the exemption more freely. Now, only specific trust types — like alter ego trusts, spousal trusts, and qualified disability trusts — remain eligible.

Choosing which property to designate

If you own more than one qualifying property, the central question becomes: which property gets the PRE designation for which years?

A useful starting point is to calculate the gain per year owned for each property. Here's a simplified comparison:

Property Years owned Total gain Gain per year Primary home 15 $300,000 $20,000 Cottage 10 $250,000 $25,000

The primary home has a larger total gain, but the cottage has a higher gain per year. Designating the cottage for overlapping years would shelter more value per designation year used.

That said, the gain-per-year approach is a starting point, not a rule. A few factors can complicate the decision:

Future appreciation: if one property is likely to grow faster in value, you might want to preserve designation years for it

Timing of sales: if you're selling one property now but holding another for another decade, you may want flexibility for the property you'll keep longer

The "+1" bonus: this extra year is most valuable at transition points, like when you buy your first property or sell your last one

The key is that you don't have to decide everything upfront. You designate years when you file your tax return for the year of sale, so you can look back and allocate years based on what actually happened.

Using change of use rules to your advantage

What happens if you move out of your home and start renting it? Normally, the CRA treats this as a deemed disposition — as if you sold the property at fair market value, even though you didn't. Any gain up to that point could become taxable.

The Section 45(2) election under the Canadian Income Tax Act changes this. By filing the election, you can continue designating the property as your principal residence for up to 4 years after you stop living there, as long as you meet two conditions: you don't claim capital cost allowance (CCA) on the rental income, and you don't designate another property during those years.

This is useful for temporary relocations. If you're moving for a 3-year work contract and renting out your home, the election preserves your PRE eligibility while you're away.

There's a mirror-image version too. The Section 45(3) election also lets you designate a rental property as your principal residence for up to 4 years before you moved into it. This can help if you're converting a rental to your home before selling.

One important detail: both election options have to be filed on time, along with your income tax return of the year in which you made the change. They can't be filed retroactively, so the decision has to happen before you know exactly how things will play out.

PRE planning during major life transitions

Separation and divorce create a unique situation. Starting in the year of separation, each spouse can designate a different property as their principal residence. If one person keeps the family home while the other buys a new place, coordinating who designates what — and for which years — can affect both parties' tax outcomes. This is one area where professional advice often pays for itself.

When someone passes away, their estate can claim the PRE for the year of death and all prior eligible years. For couples, the surviving spouse can continue designating the property, though doing so affects their ability to designate other properties they might own. The interaction between estate planning and PRE designation can get complicated, particularly when property values are significant.

Downsizing or upsizing involves a transition year when you might own two properties at once. The "+1" in the formula provides coverage for that overlap. But if you're keeping the old property as a rental or cottage rather than selling it, you'll want to think through how that affects your long-term PRE options.

Common mistakes that undermine PRE claims

A few errors come up repeatedly:

Not filing Form T2091IND because no tax is owing — this can result in losing the exemption entirely, plus penalties

Claiming PRE on property flips — the CRA scrutinizes short-term holdings and may recharacterize gains as business income, which isn't eligible for the exemption

Ignoring the one-property-per-family rule — spouses can't each claim PRE on different properties for the same year while they're together

Failing to document ordinary inhabitation — utility bills, mail, and other evidence matter if the CRA asks questions later

Another common oversight: not keeping records of capital improvements. Renovations that increase your home's value — a new roof, a kitchen remodel — add to your adjusted cost base, which reduces your taxable gain when you sell.

Filing requirements and documentation

When you sell a property and claim the PRE, you'll file Schedule 3 (Capital Gains or Losses) and Form T2091IND with your tax return. This applies even when the exemption fully covers your gain and you owe nothing.

Keep records that support your claim: purchase and sale documents, receipts for capital improvements, and evidence of ordinary inhabitation like utility bills or insurance records. CRA audits of PRE claims have increased, particularly for properties sold within short holding periods or situations involving multiple properties.

If you forget to file Form T2091IND, you can submit a late designation. The CRA may impose a penalty, but they also have discretion to waive it in certain circumstances. Filing an adjustment request with an explanation is better than leaving the error unaddressed.

When professional advice makes sense

For straightforward situations — one home, lived there the whole time, now selling — the PRE is relatively simple to claim. Complexity adds up quickly, though, with multiple properties, change of use scenarios, divorce, estate planning, or properties held in trusts.

The cost of professional advice typically ranges from $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the complexity. For situations where PRE decisions could affect tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes, that's often a reasonable trade-off.

Timing matters too. The most useful time to consult a tax professional is before purchasing additional properties, before changing how you use a property, and before selling — not at tax filing time when your options are more limited.