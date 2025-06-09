You can apply for the card if you're a Canadian resident, are the age of majority in the province or territory you're a resident of, and have an active Wealthsimple chequing account. If you qualify, we’ll match you to either a Visa Infinite + card or a Visa Infinite Privilege card based on a number of factors.

To qualify for the Wealthsimple Visa Infinite + card you must meet the requirements above and have a personal income of at least $80,000 or household income of at least $150,000.

To qualify for the Weathsimple Visa Infinite Privilege card you must also meet the requirements listed above and have a personal income of at least $150,000 or household income of at least $200,000. Or, you can also qualify if you have a minimum annual spend of $50,000, or hold at least $400,000 in assets with us.

We'll perform a full credit check after you submit an application.

Right now, the card is only available in limited quantities so even if you meet these requirements, you might not get one.

The Wealthsimple Visa Infinite + Credit Card and Wealthsimple Visa Infinite Privilege* Credit Card are issued under license by Wealthsimple Payments Inc.

*Trademark of Visa Intl. used under license.