Les banques en ligne populaires au Canada

At this point, a vast majority of our daily lives are carried out online. We find dates online, we order food online, we shop for vintage handbags and leather jackets online—and more people are choosing to do their daily banking online, too.

To help you consider which online bank might be right for you, we’ve rounded up a list (in alphabetical order) of Canada’s online-only banks and financial institutions with chequing and spending accounts. All statistics are verified as of September 2024. We’re not going to say which one is the best for your needs - that’s for you to determine - but we’ve tried to make it easier for you to make an informed decision. Just so you know, we don’t include promotional rates in the chart below. What you see is what you usually get:

Online banks and financial institutions in Canada

Banque Types de comptes offerts Comptes étudiants/pour jeunes Frais mensuels Solde minimum du compte Taux d’intérêt de base – Épargne Placements Banque EQ Compte chèques et d’épargne hybride, compte d’épargne autonome Non Aucuns Aucun 2,25 % (sur le compte chèques et d’épargne hybride) CPG Koho Compte chèques et d’épargne hybride Non À partir de 19 $/mois pour le forfait le plus cher Aucun 5 % Aucun Manuvie Compte chèques et d’épargne hybride, compte d’épargne autonome et compte d’épargne en USD Non 10 $/mois pour le Forfait bancaire tout inclus (sauf si le solde augmente de 100 $/mois), aucuns frais pour les autres comptes Aucun 1,35 % (pour le compte d’épargne à intérêt élevé du Forfait bancaire tout inclus) CPG, fonds communs de placement, FNB (par l’intermédiaire de Gestion de placements Manuvie) Motusbank Comptes chèques et d’épargne distincts Non Aucuns Aucun 1,65 % (pour le compte d’épargne seulement) CPG, fonds communs de placement Neo Carte Argent et compte d’épargne à taux élevé Non 4,99 $/mois pour avoir accès à toutes les fonctionnalités de la carte Argent Aucun 4 % pour le compte d’épargne à intérêt élevé FNB Simplii Comptes chèques et d’épargne distincts, plus compte d’épargne en USD, compte pour la clientèle immigrante et compte étudiant Oui Aucuns Aucun 0,50 % pour les comptes d’épargne sur les soldes inférieurs ou égaux à 100 000 $ CPG, fonds communs de placement Tangerine Compte chèques et cinq types de comptes d’épargne Non Aucuns Aucun 0,30 % pour le compte d’épargne CPG, fonds communs de placement Wealth One Compte d’épargne Non Aucuns Aucun 3,75 % pour le compte d’épargne à intérêt élevé CPG, actions, fonds communs de placement, obligations Wealthsimple Compte chèques et d’épargne hybride Non Aucuns Aucun 3,25 % minimum pour la clientèle Essentiel Fonds indiciels, FNB, fonds communs de placement, actions, obligations

Other online financial institutions in Canada

As online banks have grown, so have alternative financial institutions that offer a variety of savings and investment accounts without actually being a bank. One of the reasons why people might choose alternative financial institutions is because they’re able to focus their efforts on a very specific financial needs, like investing, and offer more bespoke services with lower fees. Another reason is that alternative financial institutions are often able to offer more innovative products like hybrid chequing/savings accounts that give you all the convenience of a chequing account with the growth potential of a high-interest savings account.

And if you’re venturing into new financial waters, alternative financial institutions often also offer lower barriers of entry if you’re looking to try new financial products, and can help newbies build up savings or dip their toes into investing.

Benefits and drawbacks of online financial institutions

While many users value the history and ability to actually walk into a brick-and-mortar bank, online banks and financial institutions have become increasingly popular because of the convenience they can offer. All your banking can be done from your laptop or even from an app on your phone; you never have to get up from the sofa. Online-only options also tend to come with lower — if not completely nonexistent — fees. Here’s the lowdown:

Benefits of online financial institutions

Low to no fees . While many accounts at brick-and-mortar banks charge you an “account maintenance” fee and often require you to maintain a minimum balance to avoid them (and other fees), online banks usually don’t charge anything for their accounts.

Low or no minimum account balances . Like fees, these online financial institutions also tend to have lower (or even no) minimum account balances. That’s because online-only banks have way less overhead costs: they don’t have to rent space for physical branches, and they don’t have to pay tellers, security guards, and other staff. And those savings can be passed on to customers.

Higher interest rates. Another perk of those lower overhead costs: because they can minimize costs, they can offer higher interest rates when holding your money—particularly in high-interest savings accounts. While traditional savings accounts have tended to offer rates that hover around 0.02% to 0.05%, online financial institutions are able to offer above-average rates of 1% to even 2%. Just keep in mind that in some cases, these are perks for new account holders that expire after a while, so it’s always important to read the fine print.

Drawbacks of online financial institutions