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The Trade Show

A broadcast about trading from the smartest place to trade.

By providing your information you consent to receiving communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.

April 30, 202600:00:00:00

Expert voices. Market commentary. Brand new tools. Traders, meet Canada’s best new trading show in the world.

The Trade Show: Moving average? Try moving exceptionalThe Trade Show: Time to lock inJug of milk $4.75

A headshot of Cem Karsan, founder, CIO and managing principal at Kai Volatility Advisors.

Cem Karsan

Founder, CIO & Managing Principal

Kai Volatility Advisors

With over 25 years of experience, Cem Karsan has built multiple industry-leading derivatives businesses. During the Great Financial Crisis, he founded and ran one of the most active proprietary market-making operations in S&P 500 options, at its peak accounting for approximately 13% of daily S&P 500 options volume. This institutional risk-management expertise is now the foundation of Kai Wealth’s investment process. He is a regular contributor to CNBC and markets-focused media and is based in Chicago.

A headshot of Matthew Karasz, senior director, product at Wealthsimple.

Matthew Karasz

Senior Director, Product

Wealthsimple

Matthew Karasz has been building products and working in markets for the better part of a decade. He joined Wealthsimple in 2021 and is now Senior Director of Product for Wealthsimple Trade, where he runs the business across everything from stocks to options to crypto trading. Over the last 5 years, he led the launches of options in 2023 and margin in 2025. Previously, he was an investor at Bridgewater Associates, focused on macro and rates. He is also the markets editor of Wealthsimple's TLDR, the largest financial newsletter in Canada.

A headshot of Devin Friedman, chief content officer at Wealthsimple

Devin Friedman

Chief Content Officer

Wealthsimple

Devin Friedman has been a creative director, writer, and editor for more than 25 years. After a career in magazines, where his last job was Editorial Director of GQ, he joined Wealthsimple in 2018. Over the last 8 years, he helped create Wealthsimple's brand voice and identity. His nonfiction has been published in GQ, The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone and anthologized in the Best American Crime Writing and Best American Travel Writing. He has also developed scripted TV shows for Netflix, HBO, Amazon, and others.

A headshot of Bobak Ansari, software development manager at Wealthsimple

Bobak Ansari

Manager, Software Development

Wealthsimple

Bobak Ansari leads the options trading engineering team at Wealthsimple. He focuses on making options trading simpler, faster and more accessible for everyday investors. Bobak also has more than 8 years of trading experience, bringing an active trader's perspective to building products.

A headshot of Jane Marukhina, senior product designer at Wealthsimple

Jane Marukhina

Senior Product Designer

Wealthsimple

Jane designs the options trading experience at Wealthsimple. With more than 10 years of trading experience, she cares deeply about giving retail investors access to advanced tools and a wider selection of investing products. Her focus is on making complex things look and feel simple, building experiences that are powerful without being intimidating.

A show for traders, by traders

By providing your information you consent to receiving communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.