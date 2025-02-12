The Trade Show
A broadcast about trading from the smartest place to trade.
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April 30, 202600:00:00:00
Expert voices. Market commentary. Brand new tools. Traders, meet Canada’s best new trading show in the world.
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Cem Karsan
Founder, CIO & Managing Principal
Kai Volatility Advisors
With over 25 years of experience, Cem Karsan has built multiple industry-leading derivatives businesses. During the Great Financial Crisis, he founded and ran one of the most active proprietary market-making operations in S&P 500 options, at its peak accounting for approximately 13% of daily S&P 500 options volume. This institutional risk-management expertise is now the foundation of Kai Wealth’s investment process. He is a regular contributor to CNBC and markets-focused media and is based in Chicago.
Matthew Karasz
Senior Director, Product
Wealthsimple
Matthew Karasz has been building products and working in markets for the better part of a decade. He joined Wealthsimple in 2021 and is now Senior Director of Product for Wealthsimple Trade, where he runs the business across everything from stocks to options to crypto trading. Over the last 5 years, he led the launches of options in 2023 and margin in 2025. Previously, he was an investor at Bridgewater Associates, focused on macro and rates. He is also the markets editor of Wealthsimple's TLDR, the largest financial newsletter in Canada.
Devin Friedman
Chief Content Officer
Wealthsimple
Devin Friedman has been a creative director, writer, and editor for more than 25 years. After a career in magazines, where his last job was Editorial Director of GQ, he joined Wealthsimple in 2018. Over the last 8 years, he helped create Wealthsimple's brand voice and identity. His nonfiction has been published in GQ, The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone and anthologized in the Best American Crime Writing and Best American Travel Writing. He has also developed scripted TV shows for Netflix, HBO, Amazon, and others.
Bobak Ansari
Manager, Software Development
Wealthsimple
Bobak Ansari leads the options trading engineering team at Wealthsimple. He focuses on making options trading simpler, faster and more accessible for everyday investors. Bobak also has more than 8 years of trading experience, bringing an active trader's perspective to building products.
Jane Marukhina
Senior Product Designer
Wealthsimple
Jane designs the options trading experience at Wealthsimple. With more than 10 years of trading experience, she cares deeply about giving retail investors access to advanced tools and a wider selection of investing products. Her focus is on making complex things look and feel simple, building experiences that are powerful without being intimidating.