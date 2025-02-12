By providing your information you consent to receiving communications from Wealthsimple. You may withdraw consent at any time. Visit our Privacy Policy for more info, or contact us at privacy@wealthsimple.com or 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON.

A broadcast about trading from the smartest place to trade.

Expert voices. Market commentary. Brand new tools. Traders, meet Canada’s best new trading show in the world.

The Trade Show: Moving average? Try moving exceptionalThe Trade Show: Time to lock inJug of milk $4.75

The Trade Show: Moving average? Try moving exceptional The Trade Show: Time to lock in Jug of milk $4.75 The Trade Show: Moving average? Try moving exceptional The Trade Show: Time to lock in Jug of milk $4.75 The Trade Show: Moving average? Try moving exceptional The Trade Show: Time to lock in Jug of milk $4.75 The Trade Show: Moving average? Try moving exceptional The Trade Show: Time to lock in Jug of milk $4.75 The Trade Show: Moving average? Try moving exceptional The Trade Show: Time to lock in Jug of milk $4.75 The Trade Show: Moving average? Try moving exceptional The Trade Show: Time to lock in Jug of milk $4.75