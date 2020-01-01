Details
Open
$1.77K
$1.77K
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$1.85K
$1.85K
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$1.76K
$1.76K
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
946B
946B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
82.59
82.59
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$2.19K
$2.19K
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$1.63K
$1.63K
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
3.49M
3.49M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
23.02
23.02
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About AMZN
Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
CEO
Jeffrey P. Bezos
Headquarters
United States
Employees
798K
Revenue (TTM)
281B
Gross Profit
37.29%
Earnings
13.60%
Cash
$36.4B
Debt
$77.5B