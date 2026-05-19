Nobody enjoys thinking about what happens to their money after they're gone. But here's the uncomfortable truth: without a plan, a significant chunk of what you've spent decades building could end up going to taxes instead of the people you care about.

Canada doesn't have an estate tax in the traditional sense, but between deemed capital gains, RRSP income inclusion, and probate fees, the CRA still gets its share. This guide covers the strategies — from lifetime gifting and trusts to spousal rollovers and estate freezes — that can help reduce that bill.

How estate taxes work in Canada

Canada doesn't have an estate tax in the traditional sense. Instead, when someone passes away, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) treats all their assets as if they were sold on the date of death. This "deemed disposition" triggers capital gains tax on any appreciation that's accumulated over the years.

So if you bought shares for $50,000 and they're worth $200,000 when you pass away, your estate owes tax on that $150,000 gain — even though nobody actually sold anything.

Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) and Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) work differently. The full value of the account gets added to your final tax return as income. A $500,000 RRIF means $500,000 of taxable income in your final year.

Then there's probate. Most provinces charge fees based on the value of assets that pass through your will. Ontario charges roughly 1.5% on estates over $50,000. British Columbia uses a sliding scale. These fees add up quickly on larger estates.

The combined effect of capital gains, RRSP/RRIF inclusion, and probate fees can take a significant portion of what you've spent a lifetime building. That's why planning ahead matters.

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Lifetime gifting to reduce your estate

Every dollar you give away during your lifetime is a dollar that won't be taxed when you pass away. The math is straightforward: smaller estate, smaller tax bill.

But here's the catch. When you gift an asset in Canada, you're generally treated as having sold it at fair market value. If you give your child shares that have doubled in value, you pay capital gains tax on that growth right now.

This makes gifting most effective in specific situations:

Cash gifts: no capital gains because there's no appreciation

Assets with little growth: if you bought something for $10,000 and it's worth $11,000, the tax hit is minimal

Your principal home: the principal residence exemption means no capital gains tax, so you can gift it (or sell and gift the proceeds) without triggering tax

There's another wrinkle called “attribution rules”. If you gift investments to your spouse or a child under 18, any income or gains may be taxed in your hands, not theirs. The rules are designed to prevent income splitting, and they're complicated enough that professional advice is worth seeking out.

Gifting works well when you have assets that won't trigger much tax and when you're comfortable permanently giving up control. For many people, that's a significant consideration.

Using trusts for estate tax planning

A trust is a legal arrangement where one person (the trustee) holds assets for the benefit of others (the beneficiaries). Trusts can help reduce probate fees, provide control over how assets are distributed, and offer some tax planning opportunities.

Alter ego and joint partner trusts

If you're 65 or older, you can transfer assets into an alter ego trust (for individuals) or a joint partner trust (for couples) without triggering capital gains tax at the time of transfer. You keep full control of the assets and continue benefiting from them during your lifetime.

When you pass away, the assets go directly to your named beneficiaries without going through probate. This avoids probate fees and keeps the transfer private, since probated wills become public record.

The capital gains tax still comes due eventually — it's deferred, not eliminated. But the probate savings and privacy benefits make this approach worth considering for people with substantial assets.

Testamentary trusts

A testamentary trust is created through your will and only comes into existence after you pass away. While tax law changes in 2016 reduced some advantages, testamentary trusts still serve useful purposes.

They're particularly relevant when you want to provide for minor children, a beneficiary with a disability, or someone who may not be ready to manage a large sum. The trust can control how and when money gets distributed.

The 21-year deemed disposition rule

Here's something that catches people off guard: most trusts in Canada face a deemed disposition every 21 years. The CRA treats all trust assets as if they were sold, triggering capital gains tax even if nothing actually changed hands.

This rule prevents families from holding assets in trusts indefinitely to avoid tax. It means long-term trust planning requires thinking about how to handle the 21-year mark — whether that's distributing assets to beneficiaries, setting aside funds for the tax bill, or restructuring the trust.

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Spousal rollovers and transfers

When assets pass to a surviving spouse or common-law partner, they can transfer at the original cost base rather than fair market value. This is called a spousal rollover, and it defers capital gains tax until the surviving spouse either sells the assets or passes away.

RRSPs and RRIFs can also roll over to a surviving spouse tax-free. The account continues in the spouse's name, still growing on a tax-deferred basis.

Asset type Transfer to spouse Transfer to anyone else Investments Rolls over at original cost Deemed disposition at fair market value RRSP/RRIF Tax-free rollover Full value taxed as income Principal residence Tax-free (exempt) Tax-free (exempt) Rental property Rolls over at original cost Deemed disposition at fair market value

The spousal rollover is automatic unless you elect otherwise. It's a valuable deferral, but it's worth remembering that the tax bill doesn't disappear — it arrives when the second spouse passes away, potentially as a larger amount if assets have continued to grow.

Estate freezes for business owners

If you own a business that's likely to increase in value, an estate freeze can lock in your tax liability at today's value while shifting future growth to the next generation.

The mechanics work like this: you exchange your common shares for preferred shares with a fixed redemption value equal to the current business value. New common shares get issued to your children or a family trust. Those new shares start at minimal value but capture all future growth.

When you pass away, you're taxed on the frozen value of your preferred shares — not on any growth that happened after the freeze. Your children eventually pay tax on the growth, but potentially over a longer time horizon or at lower rates.

Estate freezes involve complex legal and tax considerations. The CRA pays close attention to how they're structured, so working with experienced professionals is important.

Life insurance as an estate planning tool

Life insurance proceeds paid to a named beneficiary bypass your estate entirely. They don't go through probate, which means no probate fees and no delays.

More practically, life insurance can provide the cash your estate needs to pay taxes without forcing a sale of assets. If most of your wealth is tied up in a business or a cottage, your heirs might otherwise have to sell something to cover the tax bill. Insurance solves that liquidity problem.

For business owners, a common arrangement involves having the corporation own the life insurance policy. When the policy pays out, the proceeds flow into something called the capital dividend account (CDA), which allows tax-free distribution to shareholders.

Tip: Beneficiary designations on insurance policies override whatever your will says. Review them periodically, especially after major life changes like marriage, divorce, or the birth of children.

Charitable giving strategies

Donations to registered charities generate tax credits that can offset taxes on your final return. A well-timed charitable gift can reduce what your estate owes while supporting causes that matter to you.

Several options exist:

Direct bequest: leave cash or property to a charity in your will

Donating securities: giving publicly traded stocks or mutual funds directly to a charity avoids capital gains tax on the appreciation

Naming a charity as RRSP/RRIF beneficiary: the donation credit can offset the income inclusion

Life insurance: naming a charity as beneficiary provides a tax credit for your estate

On your final tax return, donation credits can be applied against up to 100% of net income, compared to the usual 75% limit during your lifetime. This makes charitable giving particularly tax-efficient as part of estate planning.

Beneficiary designations and joint ownership

Some assets can pass directly to beneficiaries without going through your will or probate. This speeds up the transfer and avoids probate fees.

Registered accounts: RRSPs, RRIFs, and Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) allow you to name beneficiaries directly on the account

Joint ownership with right of survivorship: assets held this way automatically pass to the surviving owner, common for homes owned by spouses

Insurance and pensions: life insurance policies and many pension plans allow direct beneficiary designations

One thing worth knowing: for registered accounts like TFSAs, RRSPs, RRIFs, and FHSAs, you can also name a successor holder (for TFSAs and FHSAs) or successor annuitant (for RRSPs and RRIFs) — typically a spouse or common-law partner — who takes over the account directly, rather than simply receiving the funds as a beneficiary would.

While bypassing probate saves fees and time, it doesn't eliminate taxes. An RRSP passing to an adult child (rather than a spouse) is still fully taxable as income on the deceased's final return.

Beneficiary designations also override your will. If your will says one thing and your RRSP beneficiary designation says another, the designation wins. Keeping everything aligned takes some attention.

Working with professionals on your estate plan

Estate planning sits at the intersection of tax law, estate law, and financial planning. What works well for one family might create problems for another, depending on the specific assets, family situation, and goals involved.

A coordinated approach typically involves an estate planning lawyer, a tax accountant, and a financial advisor. Each brings different expertise, and the most effective plans tend to emerge when they work together.

Tax rules change, and life circumstances evolve. Reviewing your estate plan every few years, or after major events like marriage, divorce, the birth of children, or significant changes in asset values, helps ensure your plan still reflects what you actually want.