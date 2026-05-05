There are a lot of ways to use options — generating income, protecting a position, or getting exposure to a price move without buying or selling shares directly. This article covers one specific strategy: the bear call spread.

What is a bear call spread?

A bear call spread (also called a credit call spread) involves selling a call at a lower strike price and simultaneously buying a call at a higher strike price — both on the same underlying security and with the same expiration date.

The goal? To collect a net premium upfront while capping how much you can lose if the trade goes against you.

Suggested prerequisite knowledge: short calls, long calls

Sentiment: bearish

Legs: 2 (one short call, one long call)

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Why use a bear call spread?

This strategy is typically used when you think a security's price will stay flat or decline. By selling the lower strike call, you collect a premium. Buying the higher strike call costs you some of that premium — but it also puts a ceiling on your potential loss.

The trade-off: you give up some upside (income) in exchange for knowing exactly how much you could lose before you place the trade.

An example

Let's say Alex has been following a stock — we'll call it PEAR — and thinks its price is likely to drop or stay flat. Alex decides a bear call spread fits their outlook.

Here's how the trade is set up:

Short (sell): 1 PEAR $100 call at $3.30

Long (buy): 1 PEAR $105 call at $1.50

Note: Most listed options have a contract multiplier of 100. That means each contract represents 100 units of the underlying security.

Alex collects a net premium of $1.80 ($3.30 received − $1.50 paid).

Maximum potential gain

Alex's maximum gain is the net premium collected — $180 (before fees and commissions) — and it's realized if PEAR finishes at or below the $100 short strike at expiration.

Here's how that works:

At expiration, PEAR closes at $96

The $100 call is worth $0 → Alex keeps the $3.30 collected → profit: $3.30

The $105 call is worth $0 → Alex paid $1.50 → loss: $1.50

Net: $3.30 − $1.50 = $1.80

Multiply by 1 contract × 100 (multiplier) = $180, less fees and commissions.

When PEAR finishes below the short strike, both options expire worthless and Alex keeps the full premium.

Maximum potential loss

If PEAR's price rises above the higher strike ($105), the spread reaches its maximum value — which is the difference between the two strikes.

Here's what that looks like:

At expiration, PEAR closes at $109

The $100 call is worth $9 → Alex collected $3.30 → loss: $5.70

The $105 call is worth $4 → Alex paid $1.50 → profit: $2.50

Net: $2.50 − $5.70 = −$3.20

Multiply by 1 contract × 100 = −$320, less fees and commissions.

Alternatively: Alex sold the spread for $1.80, but it finished at its max value of $5.00.

$1.80 − $5.00 = −$3.20 × 100 = −$320

Because Alex bought the higher strike call to define the risk, the loss is capped at $320. That's one of the key reasons traders use a spread rather than a naked short call.

Break-even

Formula: short call strike + net premium received

$100 + $1.80 = $101.80

Alex needs PEAR to stay below $101.80 at expiration for the trade to be profitable.

Ideal outcome

PEAR's price stays at or below the short call strike ($100) at expiration. When that happens, both options expire worthless and Alex keeps the full premium collected.

Risks to know about

Early assignment

Early assignment is a risk that applies to the short option leg only.

Equity options can be exercised any business day before expiration. As the seller of the short call, Alex doesn't control when (or if) that happens.

The most common reason a call gets exercised early is to capture a dividend. If the dividend is worth more than the remaining extrinsic value of the in-the-money call, the holder may choose to exercise early to become a shareholder and receive the dividend.

A few things to keep in mind:

The long call (higher strike) carries no early assignment risk — Alex controls that leg

The short call (lower strike) can be assigned early

If the short call is in the money and Alex thinks early assignment is likely, there are a couple of ways to manage the position before it happens:

Close the entire spread: buy the short call to close, and sell the long call to close

Close just the short call: buy it back to close, and leave the long call open

If early assignment does happen, Alex can meet the obligation to deliver shares by either buying them in the market or exercising the long call (if it's in the money). Keep in mind that the timing difference between the stock sale and delivery may result in additional fees, including interest and commissions. Assignment can also trigger a margin call if there isn't enough account equity to support the resulting stock position.

One more thing: the lower strike call could be in the money for a dividend while the higher strike call is not. In that case, Alex faces the risk of being assigned on the short call before the dividend's ex-date, which would leave them short the stock.

Note: Options are automatically exercised at expiration if they're at least $0.01 in the money. If PEAR's price is close to the short strike near expiration, assignment of the short call is uncertain. If the price is close to the long strike, assignment of the short call is almost certain — but whether the long call is in the money is less clear. If Alex wants to avoid holding a stock position after expiration, the spread should be closed (short call bought, long call sold) before the market closes on expiration day.

Payout at a glance

Scenario Outcome PEAR stays below $100 Maximum gain: $180 (before fees) PEAR closes at $101.80 Break-even PEAR rises above $105 Maximum loss: −$320 (before fees)

Keep learning

The bear call spread is just one of many options strategies. Each one is built for a different market outlook and risk tolerance — understanding the mechanics of each is key to knowing when (and whether) one fits your situation.