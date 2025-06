Comment investir dans l’or

The concept of investing in gold seems rather archaic — like you’re a pirate hoarding your stash on an island in the Caribbean. But gold has been a popular asset for centuries, due to the fact that it is relatively plentiful but difficult to extract. That popularity has increased in recent years. While you could buy physical gold, most people do so through ETFs or futures. As a commodity that tends to maintain its value, gold can be a solid option for investors seeking to improve the diversification in their portfolios.