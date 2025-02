Petit guide du feuillet T4

You can calculate your net income by subtracting all allowable deductions from your total income for the year. This figure is used to determine your federal and provincial or territorial nonrefundable credits, or any social benefits you receive like the GST/HST credit or the Canada Child Benefit.

Income may include one or more of the following:

Employment

Tips

Wage loss replacement

Pensions

Self-employment

Investments

Capital gains

Social assistance payments

Commissions

For a full list of income sources, check the CRA’s website.

Allowable deductions, which are subtracted from your total income to determine your net income, could include:

Registered pension plan deductions

Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions

Union or professional dues

Child care expenses

Moving expenses

Business investment loss

Employment expenses

Here’s a list of additional allowable deductions from the CRA's website.