The Smith Manoeuvre is a financial strategy that legally converts your non-deductible mortgage interest into tax-deductible investment loan interest.

As you pay down your mortgage, you borrow against your home equity and put that money into investments - the interest on the investment loan becomes tax-deductible.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has reviewed the approach, and it's based on established provisions in the Income Tax Act. That said, the Smith Manoeuvre involves carrying debt while investing, which introduces real risk. It's not for everyone.

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How the Smith Manoeuvre works

The whole thing hinges on a specific mortgage product called a readvanceable mortgage. A readvanceable mortgage combines a traditional mortgage with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) that grows automatically as you pay down your principal.

Here's the sequence:

You make your regular mortgage payment. Part of that payment reduces your principal balance. Your available HELOC credit increases by the same amount, automatically. You borrow that newly available amount from your HELOC. You invest the borrowed money in income-producing assets held in non-registered accounts. At tax time, you claim the HELOC interest as a carrying charge on Line 22100

Then you repeat, month after month, year after year.

One critical rule: the borrowed funds have to go toward investments capable of generating income, like dividends, interest, or rental income. Investments held in Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) or Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) don't qualify because interest on loans for registered accounts isn't deductible.

Benefits of the Smith Manoeuvre

Tax deductions: the interest on your investment loan reduces your taxable income each year, reducing your tax bill

Wealth building without extra cash flow: you're not finding new money to invest; you're redirecting equity you're already building through regular mortgage payments

Risks and drawbacks to consider

The Smith Manoeuvre involves borrowing money to invest, which amplifies both gains and losses. Before diving in, it's worth understanding what can go wrong.

Investment losses don't erase debt. If your investments drop 30%, you still owe the full HELOC balance. A prolonged market downturn can be psychologically difficult when you're watching both your portfolio shrink and your debt stay the same.

Interest rate exposure. HELOCs typically carry variable rates. If rates climb significantly, your borrowing costs could exceed your investment returns for extended periods. During 2022 and 2023, many Canadians saw their HELOC rates jump from around 3% to over 7%.

Documentation requirements. The CRA requires clear separation between your mortgage interest (non-deductible) and HELOC interest (deductible). Sloppy record-keeping can trigger audits or disallowed deductions. You'll want to keep every transaction documented and maintain separate accounts.

Complexity. This isn't a set-it-and-forget-it approach. You'll manage monthly transactions, track investments carefully, and work with professionals who understand the mechanics.

Home Price Risk: Like any asset, home prices move up and down, sometimes over long periods of time. Many housing markets in Canada have seen declines in the 20% range, wiping out some or all of the homebuyer’s equity. This is a material risk and underscores the importance of only utilizing this strategy if you have meaningful equity, tolerance for risk and a long investment time horizon.

Tip: Before starting, stress-test your finances. Could you handle a 3% increase in HELOC rates while your investments drop 20%? If that scenario feels unmanageable, the Smith Manoeuvre might not suit your risk tolerance.

Is the Smith Manoeuvre right for you?

The Smith Manoeuvre tends to work well for people who meet certain criteria:

Have at least 20% to 25% equity in their home

Fully funded an emergency fund

Maxed-out contributions to all your registered accounts

Have a long investment time horizon (15 years+)

Comfortable with investment volatility and carrying debt

On the other hand, the approach may not fit if you have unstable income, plan to sell your home within five years, carry high-interest consumer debt, or feel anxious about owing money.

The psychological component matters more than many people expect. If you're the type who checks your portfolio daily and panics during corrections, the Smith Manoeuvre could cause more stress than it's worth.

Getting started with implementation

Find the right mortgage product. Not all mortgages work the same way. Look for products where the HELOC limit increases automatically as you pay down principal.

Choose appropriate investments. Your investments have to generate income to maintain tax deductibility. Canadian dividend-paying stocks and high yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are common choices . Diversification across asset classes (equities, fixed income, alternative investments) can help manage risk.

Work with qualified professionals. You'll likely want a mortgage broker familiar with readvanceable products, an investment advisor, and an accountant who understands the tax implications. The upfront cost of professional advice often pays for itself in avoiding errors.

Set up proper tracking. Maintain separate accounts for your HELOC investments and keep detailed records of every transaction. The CRA can ask for documentation going back several years, so organized records are essential.