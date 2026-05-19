You think a stock is going to make a significant move higher. You want outsized exposure to that upside — but you'd also like to limit what you're spending to get there. A ratio volatility call spread lets you do both, by selling one call to help fund the purchase of two.

Here's how it works.

What is a ratio volatility call spread?

A ratio volatility call spread is built with three options contracts:

Sell 1 call at a lower strike price Buy 2 calls at a higher strike price

All three use the same stock and the same expiry date. The call you sell helps offset the cost of the two calls you buy. The result is double the upside exposure above the higher strike — at a reduced cost, sometimes even for a net credit.

One way to think about it: a 1x2 ratio volatility call spread is essentially a bear call spread (the short lower-strike call + one long higher-strike call) combined with an additional long call at the higher strike. That extra long call is what gives you the amplified upside.

Because this strategy uses more than two options contracts, it's considered a multi-leg strategy.

Legs of the trade: 3 (short call at lower strike + 2 long calls at higher strike) Sentiment: Bullish

One important note before diving in: unlike most strategies where the maximum risk equals the premium paid, this one is different. The maximum loss can be greater than what you paid — or even greater than the credit you received — to set it up. It’s important to understand clearly before placing the trade.

Trade options with lower fees Options let you do more than just buy stocks. You can also speculate on how much they’ll rise or fall — which could be for less than it would cost to buy the stock itself. Learn more

A hypothetical example

Let's say Jill has been watching PEAR stock, currently trading at $100. She thinks it's going to move sharply higher. She sets up a 1x2 ratio volatility call spread.

Here's what she does:

Sells 1 PEAR January 100 call at $3.30

Buys 2 PEAR January 105 calls at $1.50 each ($3.00 total)

Net credit: $3.30 – $3.00 = $0.30

Jill gets paid $0.30 per share to enter the position. Multiplied by the contract size of 100, that's $30 in her account upfront.

The best case scenario: maximum profit

Because Jill is net long two calls above $105 and only short one call below, her profit can potentially grow without a ceiling once PEAR climbs past the higher strike. The further PEAR goes, the better.

Question: PEAR finishes at $113 at expiration. What's Jill's profit (before fees and commissions)?

Answer: $330

Stock price Short 1 × 100 call Long 2 × 105 calls Net profit/loss $113 –$9.70 +$13.00 +$3.30

Short 100 call: Worth $13 at expiration. Jill collected $3.30, so she has a loss of $9.70.

Long 105 calls (×2): Each worth $8 at expiration. Jill paid $1.50 each, so she has a profit of $6.50 per call, or $13.00 for both.

(–$9.70) + ($13.00) = $3.30 × 100 = $330

The worst case scenario: maximum loss

This is where the strategy gets a little counterintuitive. The worst outcome isn't a big drop — it's a small rise. If PEAR lands right at the higher strike ($105) at expiration, the bear call spread portion of the trade is at its maximum loss, and the two long calls expire worthless.

Question: PEAR closes at $105 at expiration. What's Jill's loss (before fees and commissions)?

Answer: –$470

Maximum loss formula: (net premium received) – (difference between strikes) $0.30 – $5.00 = –$4.70 × 100 = –$470

Here's what it could look like across a range of expiration prices:

Stock price Short 1 × 100 call Long 2 × 105 calls Net profit/loss $97 +$3.30 –$3.00 +$0.30 $100 +$3.30 –$3.00 +$0.30 $101 +$2.30 –$3.00 –$0.70 $103 +$0.30 –$3.00 –$2.70 $105 –$1.70 –$3.00 –$4.70 $107 –$3.70 +$1.00 –$2.70 $109 –$5.70 +$5.00 –$0.70 $110 –$6.70 +$7.00 +$0.30 $113 –$9.70 +$13.00 +$3.30

The pain zone is between the two strikes. Once PEAR climbs well past $105, the two long calls take over and the position turns profitable again.

If PEAR drops below $100, all options expire worthless and Jill keeps the $0.30 credit. If the trade was set up for a net debit instead, she'd lose that amount — but nothing more on the downside.

The break-even

Because Jill entered for a net credit, there are two break-even points.

Lower break-even: Lower strike + net credit $100 + $0.30 = $100.30

Higher break-even: Higher strike + absolute value of maximum loss $105 + $4.70 = $109.70

Between $100.30 and $109.70, the position loses money. Below $100.30 or above $109.70, it's profitable.

If the spread had been set up for a net debit, there would only be one break-even — the higher one — because any finish below the lower strike would result in a loss equal to the debit paid.

What Jill is actually hoping for

She wants PEAR to keep climbing — well past $109.70 and beyond. The higher it goes, the more the two long calls outrun the single short call, and profits grow without a ceiling. A quiet stock that finishes anywhere between the two strikes is the last thing she wants to see.

Risks to keep on your radar

The pain zone

The maximum loss occurs if PEAR finishes exactly at the higher strike ($105) at expiration. At that point, the bear call spread hits its maximum value and both long calls expire worthless. It's a defined loss — but it's larger than the initial credit received, which is what makes this strategy different from most.

Early assignment

Because Jill sold a call as part of this spread, she carries early assignment risk on that leg. The buyer of the short 100 call can exercise it early at any time before expiration. Jill has no control over the timing.

The most common reason: capturing a dividend. If PEAR is about to pay one and the short call is in the money, the call holder may exercise early to become a shareholder on record date. If that happens before the ex-date and Jill hasn't exercised one of her long calls, she could end up short PEAR stock going into that date.

If Jill thinks early assignment is likely, she has two options:

Close the entire spread — buy back the short call and sell both long calls

Buy back just the short call and leave the two long calls open

If she gets assigned on the short call, she can meet the obligation by buying stock in the market or exercising one of her long calls (if in the money). Either way, the delivery date lands one day after the sale date — which adds fees and potential interest charges. Assignment can also trigger a margin call if there isn't enough equity in the account to cover the resulting short stock position.

As expiration approaches: if PEAR is hovering near $100, assignment on the short call is uncertain. If it's near $105, assignment on the short call is almost certain — and whether the long calls get exercised becomes the open question. If Jill wants to avoid any post-expiration stock positions, the cleanest move is to close the entire spread before expiration.

Putting it all together

A ratio volatility call spread is a higher-conviction bullish strategy. You're not just betting that a stock goes up — you're betting it goes up meaningfully, past the higher strike and beyond. In exchange for that amplified upside, you accept a loss zone between the two strikes that's larger than your initial cost. Know your break-evens, watch the pain zone, and this strategy can be a powerful way to express a strong bullish view.