Most tax strategies involve avoiding gains. Capital gains harvesting flips that logic on its head — it's about intentionally triggering gains when your tax rate is low enough that you'll barely notice.

The idea is simple: sell investments that have gone up in value, pay little or no tax on the gain, then buy them right back. Your cost basis resets higher, which means less tax to pay whenever you eventually sell for good. Below, we'll walk through how it works, who it's suited for, and the details that can make or break the strategy.

What is capital gains harvesting?

Capital gains harvesting is the process of selling investments that have gone up in value, then immediately buying them back. The point? To trigger a taxable gain now — while you're in a low tax bracket — so you can reset your cost basis higher and pay less tax later. It's a strategy that works well during low-income years, like early retirement, a sabbatical, or a career transition.

Here's how it plays out in practice. Say you bought $10,000 worth of an ETF a few years ago, and it's now worth $15,000. If you sell it, you've got a $5,000 capital gain. In Canada, only a portion of that gain (called the inclusion rate) gets added to your taxable income. If your income is low enough that year, you might pay very little — or nothing — on that gain. Then you buy the same ETF right back. Your new cost basis is $15,000, which means less taxable gain whenever you sell for good down the road.

One thing that surprises a lot of people: Canada's superficial loss rule doesn't apply to gains. That rule prevents you from claiming a loss if you buy back the same investment within 30 days — but there's no equivalent rule for gains. You can sell and repurchase immediately, no waiting period required.

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How capital gains harvesting differs from tax-loss harvesting

You might have heard of tax-loss harvesting, which is sort of the mirror image of capital gains harvesting. With tax-loss harvesting, you sell investments that have dropped in value to realize a loss. That loss can then offset gains elsewhere in your portfolio or reduce your taxable income.

Capital gains harvesting works in the opposite direction. You're selling winners, not losers, and you're doing it on purpose — because your tax rate is low enough that realizing the gain now costs less than it would later.

Capital gains harvesting Tax-loss harvesting What you sell Investments with gains Investments with losses Goal Lock in gains at a low tax rate Offset gains or reduce taxable income Superficial loss rule Does not apply Applies (30-day wait to repurchase) When it's useful Low-income years High-income years or after market drops

Some investors use both strategies at different points in their lives. Tax-loss harvesting tends to make sense during high-earning years; capital gains harvesting tends to make sense when income dips.

Understanding Canada's capital gains inclusion rate

In Canada, capital gains get taxed differently than regular income. You don't pay tax on the full gain — only a portion of it, called the inclusion rate.

The inclusion rate is 50%. So if you have a $10,000 gain, only $5,000 gets added to your taxable income.

This preferential treatment is what makes capital gains harvesting attractive. If your taxable income is already low, adding half of a modest gain might keep you in a low bracket — or result in almost no additional tax at all.

Who benefits from capital gains harvesting

Capital gains harvesting isn't for everyone. It tends to work well for people who are temporarily earning less than usual and expect their income (and tax rate) to rise again later.

A few common scenarios:

Early retirees: The years between leaving work and collecting government benefits often feature unusually low taxable income.

Career breaks: A sabbatical, layoff, or time off to travel can create a window of low income.

Parental leave: Reduced earnings during leave may open up harvesting opportunities.

New graduates: Early career years sometimes feature lower income before earnings ramp up.

Business owners with variable income: A slow year for the business might be a good year to harvest gains.

On the other hand, if your income is consistently high — or consistently low — capital gains harvesting may not offer much benefit.

The step-by-step process

Putting capital gains harvesting into action involves a few straightforward steps. The details matter, though, so it's worth walking through each one.

1. Estimate your taxable income for the year

Before harvesting any gains, you'll want a clear picture of your expected income. Add up employment income, pension payments, rental income, interest, dividends, and anything else that counts as taxable income. The goal is to figure out how much "room" you have in lower tax brackets.

2. Identify investments with unrealized gains

Look through your non-registered (taxable) investment accounts for positions that have gone up since you bought them. Your brokerage platform typically shows your adjusted cost base (ACB) and unrealized gains for each holding.

3. Calculate how much to harvest

Based on your income estimate and the tax brackets you want to stay within, figure out how much in capital gains you can realize while keeping your tax bill low. Remember: only the inclusion rate portion (50%) gets added to your taxable income.

4. Sell and immediately repurchase

Execute the sale, then buy back the same investment. There's no required waiting period for gains. Your new cost basis will be the current market price, which reduces future taxable gains.

Tip: Many investors do this toward year-end, when their annual income is more predictable. But you can harvest gains at any point during the year if your income situation is clear.

Important considerations before harvesting

Capital gains harvesting isn't always straightforward. A few factors can complicate the math or reduce the benefit.

Provincial taxes still apply

Even if your federal tax rate on capital gains is low, provincial taxes will still apply. Depending on your province, this can add anywhere from 5% to over 20% to your effective rate. A gain that looks "free" at the federal level may still trigger a meaningful provincial tax bill.

Impact on income-tested benefits

Realized capital gains increase your net income, which can affect eligibility for government benefits. Old Age Security (OAS) clawbacks begin when net income exceeds certain thresholds. The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) is also income-tested. Even the Canada Child Benefit can be affected by higher reported income.

Transaction costs

If you're paying trading commissions, frequent buying and selling can eat into any tax savings. Commission-free trading platforms can help minimize this friction.

This only works in taxable accounts

Capital gains harvesting applies exclusively to non-registered accounts. Registered accounts like RRSPs and TFSAs already have their own tax advantages, and gains within them aren't taxed until withdrawal (RRSP) or not at all (TFSA).

Capital gains harvesting vs. other strategies

Depending on your situation, other approaches might make more sense than harvesting gains.

Holding until death

When someone passes away, their investments receive a "deemed disposition," meaning capital gains are triggered at that point. However, if assets transfer to a spouse, the tax can be deferred further. For some investors, holding highly appreciated assets and passing them to heirs may result in lower overall taxes than harvesting during their lifetime.

Donating appreciated securities

Donating investments directly to a registered charity eliminates the capital gains tax entirely while providing a charitable donation tax credit. If you're charitably inclined and hold highly appreciated securities, this approach often provides greater tax benefits than harvesting.

RRSP withdrawals in low-income years

In low-income years, some investors face a choice: harvest capital gains or withdraw from RRSPs at low rates? Both compete for the same "tax bracket space." The right choice depends on your specific circumstances, including your age, expected future income, and estate planning goals.

Common mistakes to avoid

A few pitfalls can undermine an otherwise sound capital gains harvesting approach.

Forgetting about other income sources: Dividends and interest, and other investment income can push you into higher brackets unexpectedly.

Ignoring provincial taxes: Focusing only on federal rates can lead to surprises at tax time.

Not tracking your new cost basis: After repurchasing, make sure your records reflect the updated ACB for future tax reporting.

Triggering benefit clawbacks: The tax savings from harvesting may be offset by reduced government benefits like OAS or GIS.

Harvesting in the wrong account: Capital gains harvesting only applies to non-registered accounts. Gains in RRSPs and TFSAs are already tax-sheltered.

When capital gains harvesting makes sense

Capital gains harvesting tends to be most effective when you're experiencing a temporary dip in income and expect higher earnings — and higher tax rates — in the future. It's also useful for investors who want to gradually reset their cost basis over several low-income years rather than facing one large taxable event later.

That said, capital gains harvesting isn't a universal solution. It requires careful planning, attention to your overall tax picture, and consideration of how realized gains might affect other aspects of your financial life. If your situation is complex — particularly if you're receiving government benefits or have significant assets — consulting with a tax professional can help you figure out whether harvesting makes sense for you.