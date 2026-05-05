You're bullish on a stock. You think it's heading up. But you'd rather not spend a lot of money just to find out if you're right. That's exactly what a bull call spread is for.

It's a two-part options strategy that lets you bet on an upside move while keeping your costs — and your risk — in check. Here's how it works.

The basics

A bull call spread — sometimes called a debit call spread — involves two moves at once:

Buy a call option at a lower strike price Sell a call option at a higher strike price

Both options are on the same stock and expire on the same date.

The call you sell brings in some premium, which helps offset the cost of the call you bought. The trade-off? Your potential profit is capped. But so is your potential loss. You know exactly what you're getting into before you place the trade.

Legs of the trade: 2 (long call, short call) Sentiment: Bullish

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A real example (with fake numbers)

Let's say Priya has been watching PEAR stock and thinks the price is going to climb. She wants exposure to that upside, but she doesn't want to spend a lot upfront. She decides a bull call spread makes sense.

Here's what she does:

Buys 1 PEAR 100 call at $3.30

Sells 1 PEAR 105 call for $1.50

Her net cost (the debit) is $1.80 per share. In the U.S., most listed options have a contract multiplier of 100, so 1 contract gives her exposure to 100 shares.

The best case: maximum profit

Priya's ideal outcome is PEAR rising to $105 or higher by expiration. At that point, her call spread hits its maximum value — the difference between the two strike prices ($105 – $100 = $5). No matter how high PEAR climbs after that, her profit is capped. She's okay with that.

Question: PEAR is at $100 when Priya sets up her spread for a net debit of $1.80. At expiration, PEAR closes at $108. What's her profit (before fees and commissions)?

Answer: $320

When PEAR finishes above the higher strike, the spread reaches its maximum value of $5.

Call spread value at expiration – premium paid ($5) – ($1.80) = $3.20 × 1 × 100 = $320

Want to think about each leg separately?

Long call (100 strike): PEAR at $108, so the call is worth $8. Priya paid $3.30, giving her a profit of $4.70.

Short call (105 strike): PEAR at $108, so the call is worth $3. Priya collected $1.50, giving her a loss of $1.50.

($4.70) + (–$1.50) = $3.20 × 100 = $320

The worst case: maximum loss

PEAR didn't cooperate. It dropped instead of rising, and both options expired worthless. Frustrating — but not surprising. Priya knew this was possible when she placed the trade, and she knew exactly how much she stood to lose. That's the point.

Question: Same setup — PEAR at $100, net debit of $1.80. At expiration, PEAR closes at $97. What's Priya's profit or loss?

Answer: –$180

Both options expire worthless. Priya loses her original premium — nothing more.

(–$1.80) × 1 × 100 = –$180

By each leg:

Long call (100 strike): Worthless. Loss of $3.30.

Short call (105 strike): Worthless. Priya keeps the $1.50 she collected.

(–$3.30) + ($1.50) = –$1.80 × 100 = –$180

The break-even

Question: What's Priya's break-even price per share?

Answer: $101.80

Right direction, wrong speed. PEAR moved up, just not enough. Priya needs the spread to be worth at least $1.80 at expiration — the amount she paid to set it up. That happens at her long strike plus the net premium paid.

$100 + $1.80 = $101.80

What Priya is actually hoping for

She wants PEAR to land right at or just above $105 at expiration. That's where the spread maxes out. Anything higher is fine too — her profit just won't grow past that point. The sweet spot is $105: maximum gain, minimum wasted upside.

A risk to keep on your radar: early assignment

Since Priya sold a call as part of this spread, she carries early assignment risk. That means the person on the other side can exercise the call early — any business day before expiration — and Priya has no say in the timing.

Here's what matters:

Her long call (lower strike) has no early assignment risk. She controls when — or whether — she exercises it.

Her short call (higher strike) does carry early assignment risk.

The most common reason someone exercises a call early is to capture a dividend. If PEAR is about to pay one and the call is in the money, it can make sense for the holder to exercise early so they're a shareholder on record date. If the dividend outweighs the option's remaining time value, that's exactly what they might do.

If Priya thinks early assignment is likely, she has two options:

Close the entire spread — buy back the short call, sell the long call

Buy back just the short call and leave the long call open

If she gets assigned on the short call, she'll need to deliver shares. She can either buy stock in the market or exercise her long call. Either way, the delivery date lands one day after the sale date, which adds fees and potential interest charges. Assignment can also trigger a margin call if there isn't enough equity in the account to cover the resulting stock position.

One thing worth flagging: just because the higher-strike call won't be exercised without the lower-strike call also being in the money doesn't mean Priya is safe from early assignment on the short call. If she's assigned before a dividend ex-date but hasn't yet exercised her long call, she could end up short the stock going into that date. It's worth keeping an eye on.

Also: options are automatically exercised at expiration if they're at least $0.01 in the money. So if PEAR is hovering near $105 as expiration approaches, assignment on the short call is uncertain. If Priya wants to avoid ending up with a long stock position after expiration, she should close the spread before it expires.

Putting it all together

A bull call spread is a clean way to take a bullish position with a known cost and a known risk. You give up some upside in exchange for paying less to get in. For investors who have a target price in mind and want to keep their downside defined, it's a solid tool to have in the kit.

Next up: explore how other multi-leg strategies like bear put spreads and iron condors can round out your options toolkit.