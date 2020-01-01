Impôt Wealthsimple

Vos impôts, en toute simplicité

Produisez vos déclarations de revenus à l’aide d’une technologie intelligente qui est simple, exacte et sûre.

Commencer votre déclaration 2020

The tax software you need for 2020

Your taxes might look different this year. We've got every tax situation covered — from working from home to collecting CERB.

Vous obtiendrez le remboursement maximal : c’est garanti

Soumettez votre déclaration en toute confiance.Si quelqu’un d’autre vous prédit un plus gros remboursement, votre paiement vous sera remis.

Payez ce que vous voulez

C’est vous qui décidez combien vous payez, selon votre expérience avec Impôt Wealthsimple. Même 0 $.

Smart tools make filing fast and accurate

Nous sommes de vrais humains

Des questions sur les impôts? Notre équipe de vrais experts humains est à votre disposition si vous avez besoin d’aide.

Tirez le maximum de votre REER

Dans un scénario où vous cotisez à votre REER avant le 1er mars, voyez l’effet sur votre remboursement ou sur votre solde dû.

Plus d’un million de Canadiennes et de Canadiens sont déjà convaincus.

ImpôtSimple est devenu Impôt Wealthsimple. Même logiciel, nouveau nom.

  • “Thank you @simpletax for your easy to use platform!! I can't believe I've never done my own taxes before after doing them with Simple Tax.”

    @kelseysquid

  • @simpletax is amazing. I think it might have the highest "amount of joy sparked per use" ratio of any software I've ever used.”

    @thepawandubey

  • “Power of good design: doing my taxes is actually fun because @simpletax is such a well-made product.”

    @nilo

  • “Annual reminder for Canadians to use @simpletax to file tax 😊 It’s so much easier to use than T*rbotax and it’s pay what you want.”

    @amatsuki

  • ‟Just wanna say that @simpletax has amazing #customerservice. The good folks there responded in less than 30min to emailed questions and problems. Just fantastic! 👍”

    @MrSupervij

  • ‟Didn't think I was ready to #adult and help out to do the family taxes but @simpletax made it so easy... I know this sounds like an ad but seriously... 😂 I DID IT”

    @helenphantom

  • “After having used other online software and paid accountants to do my tax returns, I'm positively surprised with the simplicity and results of @simpletax.”

    @tacrocha

  • “Just submitted our tax returns (and paid ;-) with the always awesome @simpletax!!”

    @deddebme

  • “Thanks @simpletax for once again making my last minute approach to my taxes easy and stress free. Your entire team is a case study in awesome CX.”

    @singleton

  • “Once again, I ❤️ @simpletax

    @lizdubois

  • @simpletax I just used your software for the 1st time after more than a decade with @TurboTaxCanada. All I can say is WOW!! What a difference - had a pleasant experience vs. being nagged for up sells after every click - it took far less time than last year using the nagware! TY!”

    @rj_tweety

  • “Third year in a row filing with @simpletax! Thanks for continuing to be the clearest and quickest way to file my taxes. This isn't an ad - they're just a Canadian company that offer FREE filing for individuals and make the "buy our bad software every year" guys cry.”

    @GavinDYoung

  • “You guys and your software are So freaking awesome...so very very awesome. Thank you! I contribute what I could afford, you deserve much more. 🙏🏽”

    @Fernpick

  • “thank you @simpletax for making a tedious process so easy 🙌❤️”

    @jeremyukim

  • “Yooooo, #Canada. I just used @simpletax to file what H&R Block deems a "complex return." Took 20 minutes and it's pay-what-you-choose. It's seriously idiot-proof software. Highly recommend.”

    @lyssamoo

  • @simpletax Wish I found this sooner. Great website design, great comprehensible translation of all the tax lingo, and so easy! I can't believe that filing my taxes today would be the highlight of my day. Supported you guys as soon as I finished. Thank you! See you next year!”

    @xoenea

  • “First time filing taxes myself! That was easier than expected, dunno why my parents made it sound like a big deal lol. Thanks @simpletax for making a very intuitive product that walks you through the process.”

    @Eternith

  • “I know it’s unusual to get excited about platforms that facilitate the filing of one’s taxes, but I WANT to be able to get excited where excitement is due, by gum! Let’s end the stigma! @simpletax is my brand of choice this time of year. Get on it, fellow tax-payerinos.”

    @Chelswhere

  • “Shout out to the talented people at @simpletax - I used to dread filing taxes till I discovered them 4 years ago. I've been filing early every year since.”

    @lousywriter

  • “Just used @simpletax to do my taxes and it was super easy, took like 10 minutes. Try it yourself!”

    @Dan_Cam

  • “Just switched from ufile to @simpletax, so much better! Filing was quick and easy and accurate (reducing my taxes owing when compared to what I had been using). Thank you @simpletax!“

    @gsski

  • “Thank you @simpletax for your easy to use platform!! I can't believe I've never done my own taxes before after doing them with Simple Tax.”

    @kelseysquid

  • @simpletax is amazing. I think it might have the highest "amount of joy sparked per use" ratio of any software I've ever used.”

    @thepawandubey

  • “Power of good design: doing my taxes is actually fun because @simpletax is such a well-made product.”

    @nilo

  • “Annual reminder for Canadians to use @simpletax to file tax 😊 It’s so much easier to use than T*rbotax and it’s pay what you want.”

    @amatsuki

  • ‟Just wanna say that @simpletax has amazing #customerservice. The good folks there responded in less than 30min to emailed questions and problems. Just fantastic! 👍”

    @MrSupervij

  • ‟Didn't think I was ready to #adult and help out to do the family taxes but @simpletax made it so easy... I know this sounds like an ad but seriously... 😂 I DID IT”

    @helenphantom

  • “After having used other online software and paid accountants to do my tax returns, I'm positively surprised with the simplicity and results of @simpletax.”

    @tacrocha

  • “Just submitted our tax returns (and paid ;-) with the always awesome @simpletax!!”

    @deddebme

  • “Thanks @simpletax for once again making my last minute approach to my taxes easy and stress free. Your entire team is a case study in awesome CX.”

    @singleton

  • “Once again, I ❤️ @simpletax

    @lizdubois

  • @simpletax I just used your software for the 1st time after more than a decade with @TurboTaxCanada. All I can say is WOW!! What a difference - had a pleasant experience vs. being nagged for up sells after every click - it took far less time than last year using the nagware! TY!”

    @rj_tweety

  • “Third year in a row filing with @simpletax! Thanks for continuing to be the clearest and quickest way to file my taxes. This isn't an ad - they're just a Canadian company that offer FREE filing for individuals and make the "buy our bad software every year" guys cry.”

    @GavinDYoung

  • “You guys and your software are So freaking awesome...so very very awesome. Thank you! I contribute what I could afford, you deserve much more. 🙏🏽”

    @Fernpick

  • “thank you @simpletax for making a tedious process so easy 🙌❤️”

    @jeremyukim

  • “Yooooo, #Canada. I just used @simpletax to file what H&R Block deems a "complex return." Took 20 minutes and it's pay-what-you-choose. It's seriously idiot-proof software. Highly recommend.”

    @lyssamoo

  • @simpletax Wish I found this sooner. Great website design, great comprehensible translation of all the tax lingo, and so easy! I can't believe that filing my taxes today would be the highlight of my day. Supported you guys as soon as I finished. Thank you! See you next year!”

    @xoenea

  • “First time filing taxes myself! That was easier than expected, dunno why my parents made it sound like a big deal lol. Thanks @simpletax for making a very intuitive product that walks you through the process.”

    @Eternith

  • “I know it’s unusual to get excited about platforms that facilitate the filing of one’s taxes, but I WANT to be able to get excited where excitement is due, by gum! Let’s end the stigma! @simpletax is my brand of choice this time of year. Get on it, fellow tax-payerinos.”

    @Chelswhere

  • “Shout out to the talented people at @simpletax - I used to dread filing taxes till I discovered them 4 years ago. I've been filing early every year since.”

    @lousywriter

  • “Just used @simpletax to do my taxes and it was super easy, took like 10 minutes. Try it yourself!”

    @Dan_Cam

  • “Just switched from ufile to @simpletax, so much better! Filing was quick and easy and accurate (reducing my taxes owing when compared to what I had been using). Thank you @simpletax!“

    @gsski

As featured in

Sécurité totale

  • Vos données sont protégées par une technologie de chiffrement de pointe.

  • Nous offrons l’authentification à deux facteurs pour une sécurité renforcée.

  • Plus d’un million de personnes utilisent les produits Wealthsimple.

Produisez votre déclaration 2020 dès aujourd'hui

Remboursement maximal guaranti.

Commencer votre déclaration 2020

Nos produits

Ressources

À propos

Nous bâtissons l’entreprise financière la plus humaine au monde.

Nous fournissons des services de placement et d’autres produits financiers par l’entremise de plusieurs entreprises affiliées. Nos produits Placements Wealthsimple et notre Compte d’épargne optimal sont offerts par Wealthsimple inc., un gestionnaire de portefeuille inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada.

Nos produits Wealthsimple Trade et Épargne Wealthsimple sont offerts par Canadian ShareOwner Investments inc. (ShareOwner), un courtier en placement inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada. Certains clients de Wealthsimple pour les conseillers possèdent des comptes avec Wealthsimple Advisor Services inc. (WASI), un courtier en fonds commun inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada. Notre produit Wealthsimple Comptant est offert par Wealthsimple Payments inc., une entreprise de services monétaires inscrite auprès du CANAFE. Les fonds de votre compte Comptant sont détenus auprès de ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto est accessible via l’application Wealthsimple Trade, mais offert par Wealthsimple Digital Assets inc., un courtier de monnaie virtuelle et une entreprise de services monétaires autorisée par le CANAFE. À l’heure actuelle, Wealthsimple Crypto n’est pas inscrit à titre de conseiller en valeurs ni de courtier en valeurs. Les cryptomonnaies achetées et détenues au moyen de Wealthsimple Crypto ne sont couvertes ni par le Fonds canadien de protection des épargnants, ni par la Société d’assurance-dépôts du Canada, ni par aucun autre programme de protection des épargnants. Les renseignements sur Wealthsimple Crypto, de même que la plateforme, les courriels et d’autres communications connexes, sont fournis à titre indicatif seulement et ne constituent pas une publicité ni une sollicitation d’achat de Wealthsimple Crypto.

Divulgation mise à jour au bas de notre site Web : ShareOwner est membre de l’Organisme canadien de réglementation du commerce des valeurs mobilières. Les comptes des clients détenus par ShareOwner sont protégés par le Fonds canadien de protection des épargnants (FCPE) dans les limites spécifiées, en cas d’insolvabilité de ShareOwner . Un dépliant précisant la nature et les limites de la couverture est offert sur demande ou au www.fcpe.ca. Wealthsimple n’est pas membre de l’OCRCVM ni du FCPE.

WASI est membre de l’Association canadienne des courtiers de fonds mutuels et de la Corporation de protection des investisseurs de l'ACFM.

Tout placement entraîne un risque pour votre capital. La valeur de votre portefeuille avec Wealthsimple peut augmenter ou diminuer, et il se pourrait que vous obteniez moins que la valeur de l’argent investi. Le rendement passé ne garantit pas les résultats futurs. Veuillez lire notre guide d’information sur les risques d’investissement pour en savoir plus.

En utilisant ce site Web, vous acceptez nos Conditions d’utilisation et notre Politique de confidentialité. Droits d’auteur 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member FR MFDA Member FR