We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It
Introducing Wealthsimple’s Halal Investing Portfolio
Our new investment portfolio was designed to comply with Islamic law with the help of people wise in both religion and finance. So you can build wealth while investing according to your values.
A Webby Award Winner's List of the 12 Best Websites in the Universe
To celebrate our second consecutive Webby win for Best Financial Services website, we asked the designers, engineers, analysts, and our CEO to name the sites they love.
Freelancers: Say Hello to Our New SEP IRA
If you work in the American gig economy, it’s the best way to sock money away, and lower your tax bill. And we just Wealthsimple-ed it.
Hello, America!
Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the U.S.A.
Please Ogle the New Totally Redesigned Wealthsimple Website
Check out our second (actually third!) chance at a first impression
Say Hello to Wealthsimple Black: Lower Fees, Perkier Perks
Introducing a new premium service for people who want to keep more of their money.
We Just Won The Oscar (of FinTech)
After being named to the FinTech 100, it's been a good week for awards at Wealthsimple
Now Signing Up for a Wealthsimple Account Is as Easy as Putting on Sweatpants
We redesigned and streamlined our signup process so you can start investing almost instantly.