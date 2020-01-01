topic

    We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It

    The Wealthsimple Experience Is About to Get Even Better

    Your Portfolio Just Got Even Smarter

    Introducing Wealthsimple’s Halal Investing Portfolio

    Our new investment portfolio was designed to comply with Islamic law with the help of people wise in both religion and finance. So you can build wealth while investing according to your values.

    A Webby Award Winner's List of the 12 Best Websites in the Universe

    To celebrate our second consecutive Webby win for Best Financial Services website, we asked the designers, engineers, analysts, and our CEO to name the sites they love.

    Freelancers: Say Hello to Our New SEP IRA

    If you work in the American gig economy, it’s the best way to sock money away, and lower your tax bill. And we just Wealthsimple-ed it.

    Hello, America!

    Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the U.S.A.

    Please Ogle the New Totally Redesigned Wealthsimple Website

    Check out our second (actually third!) chance at a first impression

    Say Hello to Wealthsimple Black: Lower Fees, Perkier Perks

    Introducing a new premium service for people who want to keep more of their money.

    We Just Won The Oscar (of FinTech)

    After being named to the FinTech 100, it's been a good week for awards at Wealthsimple

    Now Signing Up for a Wealthsimple Account Is as Easy as Putting on Sweatpants

    We redesigned and streamlined our signup process so you can start investing almost instantly.

