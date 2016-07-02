Article header

News

Take Care of Yourself

Our first advertising campaign launches this week. We hope it makes you crazy excited about being boringly responsible.

Written ByWealthsimple on

No one flosses in their 20s. It’s an eternal truth. This is because it’s hard for most of us to worry about taking care of ourselves when we’re young. Yeah, you might think, Fish-oil pills are probably good for me, but no one dies of a heart attack when they’re my age, so why not just put it off? And then, when you get old enough, you see the error of your ways. And suddenly you’d like to go back in time and do some things differently.

This gets at the question we had in mind when we created our very first ad campaign, “Take Care of Yourself”:How do we get people interested in wise, dispassionate, optimized investing when they’re young and they still have time to do it painlessly?

Super Bowl spot

Maybe investing sounds dicey to you. We understand. If you’re part of the generation of people who are just now getting started on their career path, you’re a special case. Your first real knowledge of the financial world was probably witnessing the biggest stock market crash of the last 85 years.

And you were born into a culture in which investing is treated an awful lot like a sporting event. Turn on any financial news network, and there will be a lot of sweaty people yelling at you to buy something or sell something. Which is not only annoying and confusing but also terrible advice. (There’s a study that shows dead people are actually better investors than living people because they’re not always trying to buy and sell things to outsmart the market.)

"Pugs"

But listen, whether you do it with Wealthsimple or someone else, you shouldn’t be afraid to invest. Stocks will go up, and stocks will go down. There may even be another crash between now and retirement. But there’s really only one fact you need to know about the stock market: It has gone up over time. It’s been true since the first day we had stock markets. What you’re betting on when you leave your money in the stock market is human progress, and as long as that happens you’ll be in good shape.

OK. So given that investing early in your life is good, we wondered who would be the perfect person to deliver that important news. We think we came up with a pretty good answer: you. In our new “Take Care of Yourself” campaign—it’ll premiere during the Super Bowl, which we’ve discovered is the advertising deal of the century—someone we’ve named Future You comes back to tell you to start investing now. To tell you that, whether it’s saving for your dream cottage on the lake or making sure your kids go to college, money is just one instrument to help you live a better life.

"Mr. Know it all"

"Headphones"

There’s one other piece of good news about taking care of yourself financially: With Wealthsimple, it’s way easier to invest than it is to floss or jog. You have to go jogging three times a week; at Wealthsimple, you just set up an automated plan and let it do its thing.

But don’t take our word for it—let Future You tell you all about it.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We Made Sweatshirts!

    Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

  • News

    We Published Our Own Print Magazine

    Yes! A real print magazine. To touch, smell, and use to both entertain yourself and become a bona fide financial genius. Why did we do it? We're so glad you asked.

  • News

    We Studied Ourselves: Wealthsimple’s First Diversity Report

    We wanted to measure diversity and inclusivity so we anonymously asked Wealthsimple employees about it. The results weren’t what we hoped for, but that’s not why we did it.

  • News

    Introducing Roundup. Automatically Invest Your Spare Change.

    We've created a new way to turn spending your money into investing your money. Roundup lets you — you guessed it — round up your credit and debit card purchases, so your spare change works harder.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;