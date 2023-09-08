The Wealthsimple Report: September 2023

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Learn more

We’re back, better, and monthly. This is The Report — a simpler way to keep you in the loop on everything we’ve got going on.

What’s launched lately ✨

The FHSA is here

There’s no place like your first home, and a First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is a super-smart way to save for it.

With an FHSA, you can contribute up to $8,000/year, to a maximum of $40,000 total, completely tax-free. And you don’t have to pay it back.*

Excited? Us too. Watch this video for all the details.

You’re earning more interest on your cash

It’s true. The interest rate on Wealthsimple Cash accounts is now 4% for everyone (4x the previous rate). Premium clients are bumped up to 4.5% and Generation clients will now receive 5% on cash balances.

Options trading for as low as $0.75 USD/contract

Premium and Generation clients can now trade options with an options contract fee of just $0.75 USD/contract**. Not there yet? No biggie. You'll pay $2 USD/contract*, and you can trade over 200 new symbols.

Introducing options auto-sell

The perk? Less work. Auto-sell automatically tries to sell your profitable options 30 minutes before they expire. Not only does the hands-off approach save you tons of time and energy — you won’t miss deadlines when life happens.

New Cryptocurrency: ARB is now available to trade

You can now buy and sell ARB (Arbitrum) alongside ETH (Ethereum), Bitcoin (BTC) and 60+ other cryptocurrencies on Wealthsimple.

Even more improvements 🔨

Use Cash for recurring investing

Later this month you’ll be able to use your Cash account as a funding source for your recurring buys of stocks, crypto, and ETFs. Find and select Cash from the list of funding options.

Transfer your trade account on desktop

We heard you. Now you can transfer an external trade account right to Wealthsimple on desktop.

And it gets better. We launched a new in-app tracker to keep you in the loop. Now when you transfer, you’ll know when your request has been received, is underway, and if any additional documents are required.

You asked. We listened. 🤝

Coming soon: A simpler activity feed

Whether you’re connected on the app, at home, or on the go — we’re always working on ways to make your experience seamless.

That's why our new activity feed will display your total balance, accounts, and transactions, all with a single tap.

Stay tuned!

Exciting extras 🥳

Join our client call on September 13th! Portfolio Manager Dan Tersigni and Chief Investment Officer Ben Reeves will be offering an in-depth look at housing as an investment. They’ll cover how to know if a mortgage is right for you, paying down your mortgage vs. investing, and their perspective on long-term housing returns. 👉 Register now�

Refer friends. Get 4X the rewards. Now until September 13th, earn 4x the rewards when you refer your friends to Wealthsimple. If they just open and fund ANY account — you could each walk away with up to $12,000 🎉 Terms and conditions apply.*** 👉Refer friends

