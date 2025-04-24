Article hero image

We Asked Three Party Representatives Our Most Pressing Money Questions

Every election, in some respects, is about the economy. But this one is really, really about the economy. We already published a big election breakdown, wherein we did our level best to fairly summarize the economic plans of the major parties. But we thought we still had some big money questions on our minds. That’s why, ahead of the April 28 federal election, the TLDR team reached out to the major parties and asked to interview their leaders about critical economic issues.

Representatives of three major parties found time to speak with us. The Liberal Party of Canada and Bloc Quebecois declined to participate. The interviews were conducted by Michael Katchen, the CEO of Wealthsimple, our sponsor, and lightly edited for length and clarity. Below, you can click through to read transcripts of the conversations, or you can listen to the chats on the TLDR podcast. Below, you can click through to read transcripts of the conversations, or you can listen to the chats on the TLDR podcast.

Pierre Poilievre, Conservative Leader, on Big Tax Cuts and Investing in Canada

Read the interview, or listen to it.

Peter Julian, NDP House Leader, on Canada’s Trade Relationships and Affordability Woes

Read the interview, or listen to it.

Jonathan Pedneault, Green Party Co-Leader, on Public Housing and Canada’s Place in the World 

Read the interview, or listen to it.

