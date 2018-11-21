Article header

News

We Made Sweatshirts!

Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)

Written ByWealthsimple on

That's a cool sweatshirt, right? You clicked on it because you thought: wait, hey, that Canadian financial technology firm has really cool sweatshirts, they're probably made by a design-world legend, what's the story with it?

First of all, thanks. We love it, too. And yep, a design genius created it.

In general, it's policy at most companies to give stuff away. Free crap! That's what companies do. Somewhere there's a person who is living off the free-stuff-from-companies economy—guzzling give-away rosé from a free water bottle lounging in a blow-up chair from a light beer promotion.

We love free crap. But we wondered: what if our free crap wasn't crap???? What if it didn't contribute to the Pacific gyre plastic garbage patch? What if, instead of trying to make free crap, we tried to make stuff we'd wear even if we had to actually pay for it?

Then we might collaborate with FOWS (friend of Wealthsimple) Jed Heuer––art director, maker of insanely cool commercials, drawings, and this collection of lamps––to design limited edition hoodies. Because we love hoodies. Because we always need a hoodie. Especially hoodies where drawstrings make a dollar sign. Especially Wealthsimple x Jed Heuer collab hoodies!

To celebrate the launch of what we are certain is the coolest free thing that will be given away by a financial technology firm this entire year (and maybe by any company, anywhere) we are giving some of them away.

Want one? The first 50 hoodie connoisseurs who email us HERE get a sweatshirt.

Good luck! And happy sweatshirting.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    The Wait(list) is Over: Say Hello to Wealthsimple Trade

    Today we launch our new Trade app. So everyone on our beta waitlist — and anyone else in Canada, too! — can buy and sell stocks with $0 commissions.

  • News

    Wealthsimple News is Coming to a Commute Near You

    Our new magazine isn't just going out with the Globe and Mail today, it's also going to be at our very own Wealthsimple newsstands. Where you can also get free gum.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

    Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

  • News

    We Published Our Own Print Magazine

    Yes! A real print magazine. To touch, smell, and use to both entertain yourself and become a bona fide financial genius. Why did we do it? We're so glad you asked.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;