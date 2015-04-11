Article header

News

Introducing the new Wealthsimple

Taking a human approach to automated investing

Written ByWealthsimple on

Today we’re unveiling our new brand identity, and as you can see it’s much more than just a new logo.

Every day we’re focused on helping people understand why they invest and simplifying how they invest. But when we took a step back, we didn’t feel like the ‘why’ was coming through strong enough in our brand. So we set out to redesign our visual identity–logo, typeface, colour scheme, websites, mobile apps, and blog–to show the role investing plays in our lives.

Human

We decided early on that we wanted to make investing more human. Money can be cold, and financial institutions don’t do a whole lot to help. They show us a lot of charts and talking heads in suits. And when we do see real people, they’re not very real at all. It’s usually cliché stock photography, like business owners with their arms crossed. Why are their arms always crossed?

We designed the new look and feel around real photography. Most of the photos we use are from our friends–real people just like the ones who use our product. Whether it’s saving for that dream cottage on the lake or making sure your kids go to college, we show that money is just an instrument to live a better life.

Warm

Our new colour palette is warm and inviting, a drastic departure from the icy blues and greens of traditional banks. Somebody must have published a paper saying blues make people feel safe and greens make people think about money, because 90% of finance brands (based on our sampling) use some combination of them as their dominant colours. We fell into the same trap, and we lost our ability to have a unique voice.

Our new colour palette features rich yellows and warm reds. We use a mix of primary colours (blue, red, and yellow) but updated them to feel a little more contemporary. Our typography uses the timeless Caslon and Futura typefaces to convey the security of your money, but we treat type in a way that is fun and approachable.

Simple

Our streamlined new website is simpler than ever. Unless you’ve read up on "modern portfolio theory"or you're really good at Excel, smart investing can get complicated. Concepts like diversifying, rebalancing, and "tax-loss harvesting", can easily scare someone into never investing in the first place. If we're going to make investing accessible to everybody, we have to keep making our user experience simpler.

Smart

And finally, we’ve also totally reimagined our blog. We’re calling it "Grow" because we hope it helps you be a better you. We’re introducing two new columns next week. Money Diaries is a series of first-person essays from celebrities and interesting personalities about what they've learned about money in their own lives. Stay tuned for diaries from the likes of Elizabeth Gilbert (author of Eat Pray Love), Alex Blumberg (founder of Planet Money), and Charles Adler (founder of Kickstarter). How To is a series that teaches you, well, how to do things. This is just the beginning; we will be introducing more columns next year.

Going Forward

Ultimately, Wealthsimple isn’t about a new colour palette or a new logo. It’s about helping you, our clients, grow your nest egg so you can get on with your life and accomplish your goals. We’re doing everything we can to live up to the trust you place in us every day.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    The Wait(list) is Over: Say Hello to Wealthsimple Trade

    Today we launch our new Trade app. So everyone on our beta waitlist — and anyone else in Canada, too! — can buy and sell stocks with $0 commissions.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

    Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We Made Sweatshirts!

    Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

  • News

    We Published Our Own Print Magazine

    Yes! A real print magazine. To touch, smell, and use to both entertain yourself and become a bona fide financial genius. Why did we do it? We're so glad you asked.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;