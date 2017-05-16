Article header

News

A Webby Award Winner's List of the 12 Best Websites in the Universe

To celebrate our second consecutive Webby win for Best Financial Services website, we asked the designers, engineers, analysts, and our CEO to name the sites they love.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Last year, we won the award for best financial services website. In the weeks afterward, we decided the best way to celebrate would be to completely redesign the site to make it more intuitive, simpler, and a lot more beautiful. So we were pretty surprised to learn that we'd won for the second year in a row. (Does this mean we have to re-redesign our site for next year? It's a question our engineers are dying to know the answer to).

We're smart enough to know, though, that there are a ton of sites that are insanely creative, brilliant, pleasing and cool out there that did not win a 2017 Webby. How do we know? Because they're the sites that have inspired the team that built our site (and where we've spent way too much time when we should have been working). To celebrate those websites, we've compiled a list of twelve websites the Wealthsimple team would give Webbys to if we could. Drum-roll, please...

It's a great showcase for what's new in the art and design world. But it never feels trendy. It’s the kind of site you strive to see your work on someday.

— Mike Giepert, Wealthsimple Executive Creative Director

MarketWatch provides the right amount of market context I need to get a quick pulse on what’s going on in the financial world.

— Karney Li, Wealthsimple Vice President of Engineering

There's plenty of places that help me do my job better. But this is great for a little mental vacation.

— Michael Katchen, Wealthsimple CEO

The navigation is incredibly simple, and the photography is amazing. It really feels like a print magazine.

— Elsa Chiao, Wealthsimple Art Director

Fantastic idea and great execution. It's maybe the best resume I've ever seen. I'm not trying to hire anyone but it's still really fun to play around with.

— Jeff Shin, Wealthsimple Product Designer

I happen to love data, so this type of thing makes me really happy. Finviz provides a wealth of financial information in a visually appealing format. Check out their ETF heat map — it's great. [Note: Those of us who composed this Magazine post have no idea how to read that, either.]

— Yasser Mawji, Wealthsimple Head of Research

Shopify’s design system is considerate not just of visual components and UI elements, but the deeper important stuff: principles & communication.

— Tom Creighton, Wealthsimple Director of Product Design

Ableton — the music software company - just released Learning Music. It's an interactive tutorial that's trying to help making music accessible to everyone. I’m a fan of stripped-down experience — it's really focused on helping you learn that one thing. (I'm also a fan of the Ableton design language in general).

— Eric Akaoka, Wealthsimple Product Designer

It's a site that's meant to get you to buy software to help you run a business, but it's so much more than that. The super cool animation really captures your attention.

— Peter Graham, Wealthsimple Principal Engineer

Focus on the shorts. Full-screen play, scroll down and the short pauses so you can read peacefully, scroll back up and it picks up where you left off.

— Calvin Cheng, Wealthsimple Product Designer

On April Fool's Day, Reddit conducted this pretty incredible grand social experiment - there was a giant digital canvas and everyone was invited to pick the color of one pixel. A struggle of messaging and cooperation and anarchy ensued. It was and is a remarkable picture of internet culture.

  • Jason Goldlist, General Manager

This online dictionary uses analogies instead of definitions to explain technology in easy-to-understand ways. It's a project by The Washington Post and Google, designed by Hello Monday.

— Sharman Ordoyne, Wealthsimple Director of Production

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    The Wait(list) is Over: Say Hello to Wealthsimple Trade

    Today we launch our new Trade app. So everyone on our beta waitlist — and anyone else in Canada, too! — can buy and sell stocks with $0 commissions.

  • News

    Wealthsimple News is Coming to a Commute Near You

    Our new magazine isn't just going out with the Globe and Mail today, it's also going to be at our very own Wealthsimple newsstands. Where you can also get free gum.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

    Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We Made Sweatshirts!

    Our collaboration with superstar designer Jed Heuer might have produced the coolest sweatshirt ever (and probably the best brand swag in the universe)

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;