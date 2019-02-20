Wealthsimple News is Coming to a Commute Near You

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money.

It’s always a little dispiriting around the office when people call Wealthsimple a “robo advisor.” Because even though we use technology to help us keep our fees appealingly low, Wealthsimple’s actually a company full of human beings who help people be smart with their money. Humans like Michael Allen, who spent years in the industry and taking courses to become a certified CIM in order to offer the absolute smartest (and always free) advice to Wealthsimple clients. Michael likes kitesurfing, pizza, and watching documentaries. And if you don't believe us, now’s your chance to come out and personally administer the Turing test to him. Because Michael and some of his Wealthsimple colleagues will be hanging and answering questions in our pop-up newsstands in Toronto and Vancouver.

And if you can't make it, don't worry — our Wealthsimple Magazine will also be going out to 80,000 lucky folks with their Wednesday edition of the Globe and Mail.

Everybody loves a good newsstand. All great newsstands have a couple things in common. First, they offer lots of great information printed on paper. Our newsstand (made in conjunction with the creative geniuses at Kastor & Pollux) happens to be stocked with free copies of Wealthsimple’s gorgeous, oversized magazine, where you can learn valuable stuff like how to make a financial plan, and how to be smart when you're buying a house. (And the less valuable but still fun stuff like the surprisingly touching reason rapper French Montana often drops $50,000 in one night at gentlemen’s clubs.)

And secondly, all great newsstands also offer delicious edible treats and breath fresheners. We got both covered, and unlike other newsstands, ours is all free. And it comes in a biodegradable bag.

If you know Wealthsimple, you know we've been telling lots of interesting stories about money for a while — so we decided to take the very best of what we've done and create something (at least we hope is) nice.

And so we also decided to bundle 80,000 copies of our magazine with the Globe and Mail on this very Wednesday, February 20th. Why? Because we believe people should know more about money — how to save it and put it to work and how to stop being intimidated by it. And of course, we also believe that when people know more about money, they'll be more likely to become our clients. Which means we'll get to talk all the time.

Not enticing enough? Did we mention that we'll have scratch tickets that offer a chance to win $500 — deposited right into a brand new Wealthsimple account? Because there's that, too.

Toronto

Hudson's Bay Queen Street, Concourse Level in front of the foodwares section.

Wednesday, February 20 - Friday, February 22, 2019

8 am - 7 pm daily

Vancouver

Hudson's Bay Granville, B Level between Topshop/Topman and the activewear shop.

Monday, February 25 - Wednesday, February 27, 2019

11:30am - 6:30pm daily

You will unfortunately lose your chance to meet Michael Allen and visit our awesome pop-up newsstand. But the first 1,000 Canadians to respond here will receive a copy of Wealthsimple Magazine delivered straight to their homes.

