Article header

News

The Stadium We Were Born to Sponsor

Today we unveil Wealthsimple’s first sports arena. It’s gorgeous, brand new, and the size of a large Caesar salad.

Written ByWealthsimple on

When we needed a name for our new stadium, we thought about keeping it simple. Wealthsimple Stadium has a certain ring to it, right? It sounds almost perfect. But we weren’t satisfied with almost. Because when it comes to building a stadium, almost perfect isn’t good enough.

After all, we did a lot of preparation for this. We scoped out a site — we demanded it be in downtown Toronto, our home city. We wanted a prominent location, and decided to put it right next to Rogers Centre where the Blue Jays play, and blocks away from Scotiabank Arena, where the Raptors recently won Toronto’s first basketball championship. We dreamed it up, made plans, and hired a firm to design it to our specifications.

Of course, because we’re a financial company with an almost obsessive eye toward cost efficiency, we did the math on stadium sponsorship. We discovered that it’s not cheap to put your name on the place where people play sports.

We realized stadiums are like Sean “Puffy” Combs (or “Puff Daddy” or “P. Diddy”): the names change, even if what’s within the arenas never really do. The San Francisco Giants’ waterfront ballpark was christened in 2000 as Pacific Bell Park, then rechristened SBC Park in 2003, then re-rechristened AT&T Park in 2006, and remained AT&T Park for 13 years until this spring. Now it’s called Oracle Park, meaning that for a brief period the Bay Area had both an Oracle Park and an Oracle Arena. The O, as the arena was called, was the longtime home of the Golden State Warriors. The O closed this summer, though, so next season the Warriors will move into their glistening new home, the Chase Center — not to be confused with Chase Field, which is where the Arizona Diamondbacks play.

And just because you’re not a giant bank or telecom company or even something people haven't heard of doesn’t mean that you can’t name a stadium. Like: there’s a Smoothie King Center. And a Walking Stick Resort Arena and a KFC Yum! Arena and a Serenity Adult Undergarments Field House. All totally real. Except the Serenity Adult Undergarments one.

So, given all that information, what did we decide to do? Sponsor a smaller stadium. Like, a lot smaller. Like the perfect size if you live in a dollhouse and could be crushed by a commemorative collectible beer cup. That’s why the name Wealthsimple Stadium didn’t sound perfect. But Wealthsimple Tiny Stadium did.

We only wanted to sponsor a stadium that’s a tiny fraction of the size of other stadiums because Wealthsimple’s fees are only a fraction of the fees charged by traditional financial institutions. In the five years since we launched, Wealthsimple has saved its customers more than $55 million in fees compared to what they’d have been charged by the average big Canadian bank. Saving our clients money — and helping to put that money to work to help it turn into even more money — seemed like a better use of our funds than seeing our name on a big fancy ballpark.

But you can still visit Wealthsimple Tiny Stadium — because even though it’s small, it’s also real. Come on down to Front Street West in downtown Toronto. We're just south of the CN Tower, near Bremner Blvd. Swing by and we’ll take a photo that makes you look like you’re the size of Godzilla. And then just marvel at how tiny the thing is. Just like our fees.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    Wealthsimple News is Coming to a Commute Near You

    Our new magazine isn't just going out with the Globe and Mail today, it's also going to be at our very own Wealthsimple newsstands. Where you can also get free gum.

  • News

    'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign

    We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.

  • News

    Introducing Overflow: Put Your Extra Cash to Work Automatically.

    Overflow invests excess money from your bank account. You tell us how much you want to keep in there and we'll put the rest of it to work automatically.

  • News

    We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay

    A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.

  • News

    NBA Rookie Mikal Bridges Didn’t Want an Endorsement. He Wanted a Future.

    Careers in professional sports are notoriously uncertain. That's why NBA rookie Mikal Bridges got a long-term investment portfolio instead of a regular endorsement.

  • News

    We Published Our Own Print Magazine

    Yes! A real print magazine. To touch, smell, and use to both entertain yourself and become a bona fide financial genius. Why did we do it? We're so glad you asked.

  • News

    We Studied Ourselves: Wealthsimple’s First Diversity Report

    We wanted to measure diversity and inclusivity so we anonymously asked Wealthsimple employees about it. The results weren’t what we hoped for, but that’s not why we did it.

  • News

    Introducing Roundup. Automatically Invest Your Spare Change.

    We've created a new way to turn spending your money into investing your money. Roundup lets you — you guessed it — round up your credit and debit card purchases, so your spare change works harder.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;