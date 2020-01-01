topic

Money Diaries

Telling the truth about money, one person's story at a time

  • Money Diaries

    Stories From Our New Economy: Bullish on Bidets Edition

  • Money Diaries

    Alison Roman Is the Patron Saint of Home Cooking and Everyone’s at Home

  • Money Diaries

    Pandemic Money Diaries — Panic at Trader Joe’s Edition

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

  • Money Diaries

    Money Diaries: Government Shutdown Edition

    Through the stories of three furloughed workers, we take the human measure of the shuttering of the U.S. government.

  • Money Diaries

    The NHL's Seth Jones Makes His Money in Reverse

    The Columbus Blue Jackets star talks about growing up the son of an NBA pro, being black in the NHL, and getting an agent at 14.

  • Money Diaries

    Loss: A Love Story

    In the second of our series on couples and money, a widow tells us about losing her husband of 47 years, and learning just how intertwined their lives were.

  • Money Diaries

    How to Get Thrown Down a Flight of Stairs for $500

    Nash Edgerton, the accomplished stuntman (The Matrix movies, Mission: Impossible II, Superman Returns), and newly minted director (FX's Mr Inbetween), on the economics of being a human punching bag.

  • Money Diaries

    A Nobel Peace Prize Winner on the Economics of Slave Labor

    Kailash Satyarthi, whose organization has rescued more than 80,000 children from forced labor, tells his money story.

  • Money Diaries

    When the Olympic Games Are Really a Job Audition

    Adam Rippon — figure skater, TV appearance genius, and the first out male Olympic medal winner — talks about living on a bag of trail mix and wanting nice things.

  • Money Diaries

    How an Artist Balances the Practical (Money) With the Surreal

    The artist, photographer and Instagram phenomenon KangHee Kim did all of the original photography for Wealthsimple Magazine. Here she talks about how being an immigrant affects her art.

  • Money Diaries

    Debt: A Love Story

    In exchange for anonymity, one couple told us the brutal details of their life in the grip of an epic cycle of debt.

