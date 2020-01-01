Money Diaries
Alison Roman Is the Patron Saint of Home Cooking and Everyone’s at Home
topic
Money Diaries
Telling the truth about money, one person's story at a time
Money Diaries
Anthony Bourdain
subscribe
Sign up for our email newsletter
Money Diaries
Han Solo Wants to be Paid in Books
Alden Ehrenreich has had a ridiculously charmed, young acting life. And, thank God, he realizes it. He talks passion fruit-picking and how books are, penny for penny, the best investment.
Money Diaries
Andre Iguodala and the Difference Between Being Rich and Having Wealth
Iguodala and his business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas decided to take NBA money and find new ways to invest. All while teaching other people to do the same thing.
Money Diaries
An American Imam Talks Islam and Money
Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf came to America as a child, and learned that prosperity presented its own religious riddles.
Money Diaries
We Should Be as Fearless and Honest About Money as These Women
Our Money Diaries project is about the power of honesty. To celebrate International Women's Day: some of the most powerful moments from inspiring women we've interviewed.
Money Diaries
The Financial Realities of Being an Olympic Medalist
Chris Mazdzer, who just won silver in luge at the Pyeongchang Olympics for the US, opens up about life as an elite athlete in a sport that pays more in prestige than dollars.
Money Diaries
Gary Numan and the Economics of Going Broke on £6 Million
The artist behind hits like “Cars” on making millions, going broke, the profitability of meet-and-greets and what went through his mind when his plane was going down over the Pacific.
Money Diaries
“The Handmaid's Tale” Author: For Women, Money Can Be Power
Margaret Atwood was told in college that to find her place in the world she should find a husband and become a wife. Then she went to Harvard and became an award-winning writer.
Money Diaries
Making It in NASCAR as a Woman Doesn’t Mean the Struggle Is Over
Julia Landauer is one of the most exciting young race car drivers in America. She tells us how the economics (and gender issues) of NASCAR work.