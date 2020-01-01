topic

    Alison Roman Is the Patron Saint of Home Cooking and Everyone’s at Home

    How to Quit Your Job and Bike Around the World for £13,000

    Boxing Legend “Sugar” Ray Leonard Was Never a Fighter

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

    Han Solo Wants to be Paid in Books

    Alden Ehrenreich has had a ridiculously charmed, young acting life. And, thank God, he realizes it. He talks passion fruit-picking and how books are, penny for penny, the best investment.

    Andre Iguodala and the Difference Between Being Rich and Having Wealth

    Iguodala and his business partner Rudy Cline-Thomas decided to take NBA money and find new ways to invest. All while teaching other people to do the same thing.

    An American Imam Talks Islam and Money

    Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf came to America as a child, and learned that prosperity presented its own religious riddles.

    We Should Be as Fearless and Honest About Money as These Women

    Our Money Diaries project is about the power of honesty. To celebrate International Women's Day: some of the most powerful moments from inspiring women we've interviewed.

    The Financial Realities of Being an Olympic Medalist

    Chris Mazdzer, who just won silver in luge at the Pyeongchang Olympics for the US, opens up about life as an elite athlete in a sport that pays more in prestige than dollars.

    Gary Numan and the Economics of Going Broke on £6 Million

    The artist behind hits like “Cars” on making millions, going broke, the profitability of meet-and-greets and what went through his mind when his plane was going down over the Pacific.

    “The Handmaid's Tale” Author: For Women, Money Can Be Power

    Margaret Atwood was told in college that to find her place in the world she should find a husband and become a wife. Then she went to Harvard and became an award-winning writer.

    Making It in NASCAR as a Woman Doesn’t Mean the Struggle Is Over

    Julia Landauer is one of the most exciting young race car drivers in America. She tells us how the economics (and gender issues) of NASCAR work.

