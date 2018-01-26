Broke Aubrey Plaza Lived on Peanut Butter. Now? Almond Butter, People!

Everybody has a making it story. (Everyone who “makes it,” that is.) But Aubrey Plaza's is pretty compelling. She was born into a family of limited means — as a baby she slept in a crib and her parents slept on the floor. She was a twenty-something living in Queens, eating plain peanut butter for lunch and getting fired from waitressing jobs. And then, in a period of several days, she was cast in “Parks and Recreation,” a Judd Apatow movie, and a movie called “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

The strange thing is — and it's probably predictable — her change of fortune hasn't changed the way she thinks about money that much. She still loves some nut butter on a spoon. She even fantasizes about all that money going away — and it isn't always all bad.

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

