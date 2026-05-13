You think a stock is going to do a whole lot of nothing for a while. No big swings up, no big crashes down — just range-bound, quiet trading. A short iron condor is a strategy that allows for the potential to collect income from that stillness, with defined risk on both sides if you turn out to be wrong.

Here's how it works.

What is a short iron condor?

A short iron condor combines four options into one position:

Buy 1 put at the lowest strike (the lower wing - long put) Sell 1 put at a higher strike (the lower gut - short put) Sell 1 call at an even higher strike (the upper gut - short call) Buy 1 call at the highest strike (the upper wing - long call)

All four use the same stock and the same expiry date. The two short options — the "guts" — are closer to the current stock price and generate the premium collected. The two long options — the "wings" — are further out of the money and cap losses if the stock makes a big move in either direction.

The strategy earns maximum profit if the stock stays between the two short strikes at expiration. Both spreads have the same width between strikes, which keeps the risk/reward balanced on both sides.

Because it involves four contracts, this is a multi-leg strategy.

Legs of the trade: 4 (long put at lowest strike, short put, short call, long call at highest strike) Sentiment: Neutral

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How it compares to a short straddle or strangle

An iron condor has a similar goal to a short straddle or short strangle — strategies that look to profit from a stock staying quiet — but with one key difference: risk is defined. A short straddle or strangle can expose you to unlimited losses if the stock makes a big move. An iron condor caps your downside, at the cost of a slightly lower premium collected and higher commissions from the extra legs.

One more thing to know: iron condors are sensitive to changes in implied volatility. When volatility rises, the value of the position falls (bad for the seller). When volatility falls, the position gains value (good).

A hypothetical scenario

Jill tends to sell iron condors when she thinks volatility is about to drop.

Let's say Jill has been watching PEAR stock, currently trading at $100. She doesn't expect much movement in the near term and wants to collect some income. She sets up a short iron condor.

Here's what she does:

Buys 1 PEAR January 95 put for $0.70

Sells 1 PEAR January 100 put at $2.10

Sells 1 PEAR January 105 call at $2.35

Buys 1 PEAR January 110 call for $0.95

Net credit: ($2.10 + $2.35) – ($0.70 + $0.95) = $2.80

Jill collects $2.80 per share to enter the position — that's $280 in her account upfront (before fees and commissions). As long as PEAR stays between $100 and $105 at expiration, she keeps all of it.

The best case scenario: maximum profit

Jill's ideal outcome is PEAR finishing anywhere between $100 and $105 at expiration. All four options expire worthless, and she keeps the full $2.80 credit.

Question: PEAR is at $100 when the iron condor is set up. At expiration, PEAR is at $100.10. What's Jill's profit (before fees and commissions)?

Answer: $280

All options are out of the money and expire worthless.

Long 95 put: –$0.70 × 100 = –$70

Short 100 put: +$2.10 × 100 = +$210

Short 105 call: +$2.35 × 100 = +$235

Long 110 call: –$0.95 × 100 = –$95

(–$70) + ($210) + ($235) + (–$95) = $280

The worst case scenario: maximum loss

PEAR made a big move. Both spreads can't be in the money at the same time, so the maximum loss is equal to the width of one spread (both spreads have the same width) minus the net credit received.

Max loss = spread width – net credit received ($100 – $95) – $2.80 = $2.20 per share, or $220

Question: PEAR drops to $90 at expiration. What's Jill's loss (before fees and commissions)?

Answer: –$220

The put spread is fully in the money. The call spread expires worthless.

Long 95 put: worth $5. Paid $0.70 → profit of $4.30 × 100 = +$430

Short 100 put: worth $10. Collected $2.10 → loss of $7.90 × 100 = –$790

Short 105 call: expires worthless → profit of $2.35 × 100 = +$235

Long 110 call: expires worthless → loss of $0.95 × 100 = –$95

($430) + (–$790) + ($235) + (–$95) = –$220

A quicker way to get there: net credit received – spread width = $2.80 – $5.00 = –$2.20 × 100 = –$220

The break-even

A short iron condor has two break-even points — one on each side of the profit zone. The net credit gives Jill a small buffer beyond each short strike before she starts losing money.

Lower break-even: Short put strike – net credit received $100 – $2.80 = $97.20

Upper break-even: Short call strike + net credit received $105 + $2.80 = $107.80

Including fees and commissions of $0.02 per share:

Lower: $100 – ($2.80 + $0.02) = $97.18

Upper: $105 + ($2.80 + $0.02) = $107.82

Between a share price of $97.18 and $107.82, the position is profitable. Outside those levels, it starts to lose.

What Jill is actually hoping for

She wants PEAR to sit quietly between $100 and $105 through expiration. Every day that passes without a big move, time decay chips away at all four options — and since she's net short premium, that works in her favour. A stock that stays inside the guts means she collects the full $280 and moves on.

Risks to keep on the radar

If the stock moves outside the profit zone

If PEAR stays between the short strikes, there's no early assignment risk — none of the options are in the money. But if the stock breaks out in either direction, things get more complicated.

If PEAR rises above the short call strike ($105): Jill carries early assignment risk on the short call. She has a few options:

Close the entire iron condor (buy back both spreads)

Close only the bear call spread (buy back the short call, sell the long call)

Buy back just the short call and leave the other three legs open

If she gets assigned on the short call, she needs to deliver shares — either by buying stock in the market or exercising the long call if it's in the money. The delivery date lands one day after the sale, adding fees and potential interest charges.

The most common trigger for early call assignment: a dividend. If PEAR is about to pay one and the short call is in the money, the call holder may exercise early to capture it. If Jill gets assigned before the exercise date, she'll be short stock going into that date.

If PEAR falls below the short put strike ($100): Jill carries early assignment risk on the short put. The same options apply — close everything, close just the bull put spread, or buy back just the short put.

If she gets assigned on the short put, she's obligated to buy PEAR shares at $100. If she planned to exercise her long put to exit that position, the sale date will land one day after the purchase — adding fees and potential interest. Assignment can also trigger a margin call.

One more thing worth knowing: the short put can be in the money without the long put being there too. If Jill gets assigned on the short put, she could end up holding long stock and a long put that's still out of the money — a position she wasn't expecting. It’s best to have a plan before it happens.

If Jill wants to avoid any post-expiration stock positions, the safest move is to close the relevant spread — or the entire iron condor — before expiration.

Putting it all together

A short iron condor is a defined-risk strategy that aims to profit from a quiet market. A premium is collected on both sides of the current stock price, and as long as the stock price stays between the short strikes, maximum profit is achieved. The wings cap losses if prices move against the position either way. It's not the highest-paying strategy — the wings cost money — but for investors who want to maximize potential profit from decreased volatility without unlimited exposure, the trade-off can be worth it.