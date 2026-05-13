You want to buy a stock. You're bullish on it (i.e. you think the price will go up). But something's coming up — an earnings report, a major announcement — and you'd rather not be fully exposed if things go sideways. A protective put lets you buy the stock you want with an eye on potential gains, while keeping a floor on your potential losses. Think of it as a form of insurance for your shares in the event the stock price goes down, rather than up.

Here's how it works.

What is a protective put?

A protective put is exactly what it sounds like: you buy stock and pair it with a put option on a share-for-share basis to help limit potential losses.

If the stock price rises, you realize gains in the value of your holdings — minus the cost of the put.

If the stock falls, the put kicks in below the strike price and limits how much you can lose if you exercise your option to sell.

You pay a premium to buy the put. That's the cost of the protection. The net premium paid includes the price of the option, plus fees and commissions.

Legs of the trade: 2 (long stock + long put) Sentiment: Bullish, with a side of caution

One thing worth knowing: the timing of a protective put can affect the holding period of your stock for tax purposes. It's worth checking with a tax advisor before setting one up.

Trade options with lower fees Options let you do more than just buy stocks. You can also speculate on how much they’ll rise or fall — which could be for less than it would cost to buy the stock itself. Learn more

A protective put in action

Let's say Jill has been watching PEAR stock, which is currently trading at $125. She thinks it's due for a rebound and the price will go up — but with some big announcements on the horizon, she's not sure how the market will react. So, she buys the stock and then protects herself with a put.

Here's what she does:

Buys 100 shares of PEAR at $125

Buys 1 PEAR January 125 put for $1.15

The put covers her 100 shares on a share-for-share basis. If PEAR drops hard, she can exercise the put to sell her shares at $125 — no matter how low the stock goes.

The best case scenario: maximum profit

Jill was right. PEAR climbed. Her shares gained value, and the only cost was the $1.15 premium she paid for the put. Her upside is essentially unlimited — the put just takes a small bite out of her gains.

Question: PEAR is at $125 when Jill sets up the protective put. A week later, it rises to $130. What's her unrealized profit (before fees and commissions)?

Answer: $385

Stock gain: ($130 – $125 = $5) × 100 shares = $500

Cost of put (premium): $1.15 × 1 × 100 = –$115

Unrealized Profit: $500 – $115 = $385

The worst case scenario: maximum loss

Jill was wrong. PEAR dropped instead of climbing. But because Jill had the put in place, her losses are capped. The put lets her sell her shares at $125 no matter how low PEAR goes — she's protected below the strike.

Question: PEAR is at $125 when Jill sets up the protective put. A week later, it falls to $113. What's her unrealized loss (before fees and commissions)?

Answer: –$115

Strike price: $125 x 100 shares = $12,500

Stock purchase price: $125 × 100 shares = $12,500

Cost of put (premium): $1.15 × 1 × 100 = –$115

Unrealized loss: ($12,500 - $12,500) + (-$115) = –$115

Without the put, Jill could have lost $1,200 on her shares alone.

Stock purchase price: $125 × 100 shares = $12,500

Current stock price: $113 x 100 shares = $11,300

Potential loss: $12,500 - $11,300 = -$1200

The put did exactly what it was supposed to.

The break-even

Question: What's Jill's break-even price per share?

Answer: $126.15

Jill paid $1.15 for the put. She needs PEAR to rise by at least that much above her purchase price to recover the cost of the protection.

$125 + $1.15 = $126.15

What Jill is actually hoping for

She wants PEAR to climb — ideally well past $126.15. The more it rises, the more the cost of the put becomes a distant memory. But if PEAR disappoints and drops instead, she already knows that worst-case, her maximum loss outcome is just $115. That's the peace of mind the protective put is designed to provide.

The main risk

The risk in a protective put is somewhat limited but real. The put strike price is typically set below the stock purchase price - that gap represents your maximum exposure. If the stock falls from your purchase price to the put's strike price and then keeps falling, losses are capped at the difference between the purchase price and the strike price, plus the premium paid. Above the strike, you're covered. Below it, you're not.

Putting it all together

A protective put is an intuitive options strategy for hedging against potential loss. You own a stock you believe in, and you pay a small premium to make sure a bad outcome doesn't become a devastating one. It doesn't eliminate risk — but it defines it. For investors who want to stay invested while keeping their downside in check, that can be a pretty compelling combination.

What’s next? See how the collar strategy builds on the protective put by adding a short call to help offset the cost of the protection.