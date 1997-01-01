Statement of Commitment

Our statement of commitment to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

Wealthsimple is on a mission to help everyone achieve financial freedom by providing products and advice that are accessible and affordable. We take financial services that are often confusing, opaque, and expensive and make them simple, transparent, and low-cost.

We are committed to providing a barrier-free and integrated environment so that everyone has equal access to Wealthsimple’s products and services. By providing a barrier-free environment, we treat all people in a way that allows them to maintain their dignity and independence.

We’re committed to meeting the needs of people with disabilities, and will ensure that we comply with the standards under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) in a timely fashion.

Nos produits
Ressources
À propos

Nous bâtissons l’entreprise financière la plus humaine au monde.

Nous fournissons des services de placement et d’autres produits financiers par l’entremise de plusieurs entreprises affiliées. Nos produits Placements Wealthsimple et notre Compte d’épargne optimal sont offerts par Wealthsimple inc., un gestionnaire de portefeuille inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada.

Nos produits Wealthsimple Trade et Épargne Wealthsimple sont offerts par Canadian ShareOwner Investments inc. (ShareOwner), un courtier en placement inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada. Certains clients de Wealthsimple pour les conseillers possèdent des comptes avec Wealthsimple Advisor Services inc. (WASI), un courtier en fonds commun inscrit dans chaque province et chaque territoire du Canada. Notre produit Wealthsimple Comptant est offert par Wealthsimple Payments inc., une entreprise de services monétaires inscrite auprès du CANAFE. Les fonds de votre compte Comptant sont détenus auprès de ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto est accessible via l’application Wealthsimple Trade, mais offert par Wealthsimple Digital Assets inc., un courtier de monnaie virtuelle et une entreprise de services monétaires autorisée par le CANAFE. À l’heure actuelle, Wealthsimple Crypto n’est pas inscrit à titre de conseiller en valeurs ni de courtier en valeurs. Les cryptomonnaies achetées et détenues au moyen de Wealthsimple Crypto ne sont couvertes ni par le Fonds canadien de protection des épargnants, ni par la Société d’assurance-dépôts du Canada, ni par aucun autre programme de protection des épargnants. Les renseignements sur Wealthsimple Crypto, de même que la plateforme, les courriels et d’autres communications connexes, sont fournis à titre indicatif seulement et ne constituent pas une publicité ni une sollicitation d’achat de Wealthsimple Crypto.

Divulgation mise à jour au bas de notre site Web : ShareOwner est membre de l’Organisme canadien de réglementation du commerce des valeurs mobilières. Les comptes des clients détenus par ShareOwner sont protégés par le Fonds canadien de protection des épargnants (FCPE) dans les limites spécifiées, en cas d’insolvabilité de ShareOwner . Un dépliant précisant la nature et les limites de la couverture est offert sur demande ou au www.fcpe.ca. Wealthsimple n’est pas membre de l’OCRCVM ni du FCPE.

WASI est membre de l’Association canadienne des courtiers de fonds mutuels et de la Corporation de protection des investisseurs de l'ACFM.

Tout placement entraîne un risque pour votre capital. La valeur de votre portefeuille avec Wealthsimple peut augmenter ou diminuer, et il se pourrait que vous obteniez moins que la valeur de l’argent investi. Le rendement passé ne garantit pas les résultats futurs. Veuillez lire notre guide d’information sur les risques d’investissement pour en savoir plus.

En utilisant ce site Web, vous acceptez nos Conditions d’utilisation et notre Politique de confidentialité. Droits d’auteur 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member FR MFDA Member FR