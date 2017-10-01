Article header

News

Say Hello to Wealthsimple Black: Lower Fees, Perkier Perks

Introducing a new premium service for people who want to keep more of their money.

Written ByWealthsimple on

Today we announce Wealthsimple Black. It’s a premium service we’ve designed for people who are ready to invest $100,000 or more. With our Black program, we've made it easier to pay even lower fees: We’ll charge a flat 0.4% management fee, down from 0.5% when you cross the $100,000 threshold. If that doesn’t sound like a ton to you now, you should acquaint yourself with a little thing called compound interest — a small difference in fees really adds up. And not only will you pay us less, you'll also pay the government less too. That's because Wealthsimple Black clients get additional tax-efficiency features like Tax-Loss Harvesting and Tax-Efficient Funds.

If you have more questions, you’ll probably find answers on our FAQ page. If not, give us a call at 1-855-255-9038. Or just get started now.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

    Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.

  • News

    We'll Track Your IRA Contributions So You Don't Have To

    You know you should contribute. You know you should max it out. But you can't remember how much room you have left. Don't worry! Now it's all in your dashboard.

  • News

    The Truth about Money, From Our Clients (And Aubrey Plaza)

    Introducing our new campaign. We're calling it, Investing for Humans: The Sequel, and it digs deeper into what happens when real people open up about money.

  • News

    Our New App: 137% More Fun, Simple and Pretty

    Why is the new version of our app such a big deal? Because we're as much a software company as we are a financial company, and we live for this stuff.

  • News

    Hello, UK!

    Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the UK.

  • News

    Introducing Our Unscripted Ad Campaign “Investing for Humans”

    We hired an Oscar-winning filmmaker, brought in hundreds of real people, and got them to talk honestly about money.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple’s Halal Investing Portfolio

    Our new investment portfolio was designed to comply with Islamic law with the help of people wise in both religion and finance. So you can build wealth while investing according to your values.

  • News

    A Webby Award Winner's List of the 12 Best Websites in the Universe

    To celebrate our second consecutive Webby win for Best Financial Services website, we asked the designers, engineers, analysts, and our CEO to name the sites they love.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;