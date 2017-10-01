Say Hello to Wealthsimple Black: Lower Fees, Perkier Perks

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money.

Today we announce Wealthsimple Black. It’s a premium service we’ve designed for people who are ready to invest $100,000 or more. With our Black program, we've made it easier to pay even lower fees: We’ll charge a flat 0.4% management fee, down from 0.5% when you cross the $100,000 threshold. If that doesn’t sound like a ton to you now, you should acquaint yourself with a little thing called compound interest — a small difference in fees really adds up. And not only will you pay us less, you'll also pay the government less too. That's because Wealthsimple Black clients get additional tax-efficiency features like Tax-Loss Harvesting and Tax-Efficient Funds.

