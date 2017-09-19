Article header

Hello, UK!

Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the UK.

We’re thrilled to announce that Wealthsimple is officially open for business in the UK!

We've come a long way. In 2014, Wealthsimple occupied a single room in a small building in the heart of Toronto. At that point it was little more than an idea. There were so many people who were doing money wrong. Lots of people were paying high fees for antiquated investment portfolios. A lot of those people didn't even know what their fees were. And a lot more people weren't getting any investment advice at all. We believed that smart, sophisticated investment should be available to everyone no matter who they are, where they came from, how old they are. We told our board we were going to be one of the most innovative, international financial companies in the world. Again: at that point we were a handful of engineers and financial geeks in Toronto.

It would have been hard to imagine then just how far we’d come in three short years. Today, we have more than 40,000 clients in the US and Canada who have trusted us with more than £750 million of their hard-earned money. We also have $100 million in backing from one of the world’s largest financial companies, The Power Financial Group. And just a few months ago we were recognised with our second consecutive Webby award for Best Financial Services Website in the world.

And so we decided it was time. We were ready to cross an ocean.

Starting today, people living in the UK can sign up and take advantage of what we already do better than anyone else — making investing human, smart, transparent, and extremely low-cost. You can sign up for Wealthsimple from your phone or your computer; you can open (or transfer your existing) ISA, JISA or personal investingaccounts.

Our fees are very low — we charge 0.7%, about a quarter the fee of a traditional financial advisor and investment manager. And that number goes down to 0.5% if you invest more than £100,000 with us. But to celebrate our UK launch, we will manage your first £5,000 with absolutely no fees for one year.

Since you don't know us yet, I also wanted to tell you just a little about how we're different from everyone else.

We give on-demand advice from real human beings. You can manage your accounts easily on your own through our website and app. But, we also pride ourselves on making investment advice available to every client, whenever you want or need it.

We build smart investment portfolios. We use human expertise, smart technology and Nobel Prize-winning finance theory to build you a personalised portfolio optimised to reach your goals. Our investment team is advised by industry experts like Eric Kirzner, who designed North America's first ETF (Exchange Traded Fund), and Alain Bergeron who manages over $58 billion in investments.

We're a tech company as much as we are a financial company. Unlike the big banks who offer robo advisor services, we operate like a tech company. And unlike start-up robo advisor services, we’ve partnered with The Power Financial Group, one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Because with us, our clients invest with the confidence that we'll be around for the long-term.

We’re dedicated to elegant design. We use smart technology and simple design to make confounding things easy to understand and simple to use. Take a spin on our site or app and you'll see why we won that Webby.

We give you all the information you need and never any you don't. You're not a bond trader or a hedge fund manager, so why should you try to be? We won’t keep you up to date on oil prices or the minutiae of sector performance inside the FTSE 100. We'll just help you use the same financial research that won a Nobel Prize in economics to design a great portfolio. If you read our magazine you'll find useful (not to mention fun) stories about buying tiny houses, making sure you're taking advantage of tax breaks, and lots interviews with interesting people on their lifelong relationship with money. Even our ad “Mad World” directed by DGA Director of the Year Martin De Thurah, is all about how complicated the world makes investing, and how Wealthsimple is the ultimate antidote.

If you have any questions, give us a call at 0800 808 5653. Even though you can find answers to most questions on our FAQ page, we love talking to our clients.

Toby Triebel

CEO Europe, Wealthsimple

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

