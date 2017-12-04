News
Freelancers: Say Hello to Our New SEP IRA
If you work in the American gig economy, it’s the best way to sock money away, and lower your tax bill. And we just Wealthsimple-ed it.
Being on your own, career-wise, has its plusses and minuses.
Plusses? No boss, no cubicles, no problem if you want to work from the beach. Minuses? Well, besides a pretty skimpy public safety net, you have to figure out how to be smart about saving and investing without the help of an HR department or a 401(k).And that's why the feds created the SEP IRA. And it's why we just launched our very own optimized-return, low-fee version of it.
Why is the SEP IRA the best way to save for retirement if you're freelance?
Well a traditional IRA is great — among other virtues, every dollar you contribute lowers your income tax. The problem is you can only contribute $5,500 to it annually. That's way less than a 401(k) — which maxes out at $18,000, plus any contributions your employer makes on your behalf.
The SEP IRA — it stands for Simplified Employee Pension Plan, by the way, not Self-Employed Pension Plan — has the same advantages as a traditional IRA, though the tax deductions are calculated a little differently (if you want to know more about how, click here.) But more importantly, a SEP also allows you to contribute up to 25% of your net income to a maximum of $54,000.
