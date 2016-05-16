Starting Today, a Wealthsimple Pro Will Review Your Portfolio for Free

Wealthsimple makes powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money.

Everyone needs a second opinion. It’s true when you’re buying jeans, and it’s especially true when it comes to your investment portfolio. It’s your nest egg, not a denim statement. Which is why today Wealthsimple is rolling out an insanely useful and insanely free service we call Portfolio Review.

What is it? Well, it means that one of Wealthsimple’s resident financial geniuses will look at your entire financial picture and give you a diagnosis and, using a methodology based on Nobel Prize–winning academic research, some simple, actionable, and really good advice.

We’ll Help You Optimize Performance and Minimize Scary Things Like Taxes and Risk.

Here’s a snapshot of how we’ll help you make sure your money is in the right places.

• Avoiding High Fees: Fees are a huge issue; Canadian investors pay some of the highest fees in the world. And the tricky thing is that it’s impossible to tell just what your fees are by looking at your statements. We can shed the light of truth on that.

• Avoiding Canada-centrism: Our goal is to help you diversify the right way. One thing we’ll look at is whether your assets are disproportionally invested in a single economy. A lot of Canadians, for instance, have a tendency to invest way too much money in Canada. So if the Canadian economy takes a hit, they’ll feel it more than they should.

• Minimizing Taxes: Is your portfolio working to reduce your tax burden? Because if it isn’t, you’re losing an enormous amount of money over the course of your life, and that amount compounds over time. We’ll show you how to take advantage of things like market volatility to reduce your taxes.

•Diversifying by Investment Type: If somebody has half his assets in, say, his home, it might not make sense for him to invest in a bunch of real estate in his portfolio. Again, if the real estate market takes a turn for the worse, that person will find himself painfully exposed. We can look at your current assets—whether your money is up in the housing market or focused almost exclusively on index funds—and make sure they make sense for your future goals. And we won’t just plug your numbers into an algorithm. It’s tailored just for you.

Yes, You’re Going to Have to Share All Your Financial Statements.

Before we can give you advice, we’ll have to know all the details. We understand you might be shy. But we assure you that it’s totally safe, private, and completely judgment-free! All you do is upload your investment account statements. Then one of our portfolio managers—an actual human!—will comb through them and do a comprehensive, personalized analysis. Once that’s happened, you’ll set up a call with your Wealthsimple portfolio manager and he or she will go over what we’ve learned. After that, the lines of communication are wide open if you want to talk more. You’ll even have your portfolio manager’s personal cellphone number in case you have a question about RRSPs (or fantasy football).

There’s Always Room for Improvement.

We hope you’re already in great financial health. But even if you’re already killing it when it comes to money management, there are probably a couple of things you could be doing better. We’ve already had some very savvy investors submit their portfolios and find room for improvement.

OK, but How Much of a Pain in the Neck Is This Going to Be?

Submitting your portfolio should take only a few minutes. A conversation with one of our advisors takes no more than 30. (It can go up to an hour if you want, though. We’re here for you!) It’s a really small time commitment. Your investment portfolio is incredibly important, and you owe it to yourself to speak to an outside expert about it. We hope it will actually free up more of your time in the long run, so you can worry less about knowing how to find hidden fees yourself and more about the stuff that’s important to you in your life.

Want to Know More?

