Article header

Money & the World

Why UNC Has a Better Return on Investment Than Duke

What's the best team to bet on? We ran the numbers on Duke, UNC, Kansas and Gonzaga to find out. (Hint: it's now mathematically proven that Duke is overrated).

Written ByWealthsimple on

Wealthsimple is a whole new kind of investing service. This is the latest installment of our “Data” series, where we dig into the numbers to learn more about how the world of money works.

Some people are good at betting on the NCAA tournament (like President Obama). Some people are bad (most of our office). But we wondered: if we were more-data driven (and we really are data-driven) in our approach, could we figure out which teams make the most financial sense to bet on? And what their return on investment would be? How would that return compare to, you know, building yourself a really robust investment portfolio (or at least buying shares in an ETF that tracks the S&P 500)? To find out, we pitted four heavily-favored teams against each other — some who made it into the Final Four as expected (UNC, Gonzaga), and some who did not (Duke, Kansas).

But first a caveat: betting on sports makes no financial sense.

Our conclusions from our analysis:

  1. We knew it! Duke is demonstrably overrated! They beat the Vegas odds less often than the other teams. A lousy return on investment of 0.2%.

  2. We didn't know it! Gonzaga is kind of overrated too! We figured they would be way underrated, since they always seem to be the Cinderella story (not the story this year, of course).

  3. Kansas does pretty respectably at 4.1%.

  4. UNC actually garners a moderately OK return on investment over the last 12 years — 7.1%! About the same as Urban Outfitters stock.

Now here's how UNC does against the S&P 500.

Yeah, UNC is still a terrible investment compared to an even mildly diversified collection of stocks like the S&P 500 — 7.1% versus 154%. If you plan on investing over the next 12 years, we think a brilliantly-constructed portfolio of ETFs tailored to your financial goals is the way to go. Which is probably not surprising at all.

Wealthsimple makes smart investing simple and affordable.

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • Money & the World

    Dumb Questions for Smart People: Teaching Our Kids to Be Financial Geniuses

    Neale Godfrey — best-selling author and Executive in Residence at Columbia Business school — tells us how to teach our kids to be the money experts we never were ourselves.

  • Money & the World

    How We Really Feel About Money, in a Few Simple Graphs

    We commissioned a survey to find out how women, men, millennials, and, yes, those who do not wear underwear, feel about money. There were some surprises.

  • Money & the World

    A Money Conversation with Insurgent Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang

    Yang’s candidacy has taken off in a way almost no one predicted. And at the center of it is an unconventional economic idea: universal basic income.

  • Money & the World

    A Deep (But Not TOO Deep) Explanation of What We Mean by 'Diversification'

    Maybe you know that everyone's investments should be diversified, but... well, maybe you don't really know what diversification is. Or how it works. Here's an easy guide.

  • Money & the World

    What’s the Best Way to Put Your Tax Refund to Work?

    What to do with a refund? We used our deeply scientific formula to calculate the joy different investments (or savings plans) will bring over time. Hint: don't buy a hot tub.

  • Money & the World

    Dumb Questions for Smart People: Ep. 1: How Hedge Funds Warp Our World

    Sheelah Kolhatkar — the New Yorker staff writer and author of “Black Edge” — explains billionaires, insider trading, and how hedge funds affect everyone.

  • Money & the World

    History of Finance Proves: Your “Gut” is Mostly Wrong

    Your gut tells you to buy when you're feeling good about the market and to sell when you're not. Your gut is wrong. Here's why long-term investing works.

  • Money & the World

    Prediction: The Predictions Will Be Wrong

    We are going to reveal whether people think the stock market will go up or down! And also what that information is actually good for.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;