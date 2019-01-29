Article header

Introducing Wealthsimple Generation, a New Tier of Service

Now clients with $500,000 or more in their accounts will get more advice, more planning, more expertise, and more perks.

Have you ever found yourself sitting up at night, wondering what it would be like to combine the efficiency and simplicity of Wealthsimple technology with the attention and knowledge of a team of experts who have years of experience advising high net worth clients? If the answer is yes, well, first of all you should think about joining our product team. And secondly: we're proud to announce Wealthsimple Generation, a whole new tier of service and benefits.

Wealthsimple Generation is for clients who deposit more than a total of $500,000 between their Wealthsimple investment accounts and their Wealthsimple savings accounts. And yes, that includes Wealthsimple Black clients who already qualify — congratulations! You just got more benefits. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

Like with all Wealthsimple investing accounts, Generation begins with an intelligent, personalized portfolio built using Nobel Prize-winning investment strategy and comprised of low-fee ETFs. But we launched Generation because we found that, among our clients who had a higher net worth, people needed more personalized portfolios and access to on-demand financial planning. It's only natural — clients who have lots of assets can also have more complicated finances that require a little more attention.

As a Generation client, you'll get:

A team of experts dedicated to your financial goals: Generation clients get access to a team of dedicated advisors with experience working with high net worth clients to holistically tackle your financial future. Clients receive a personalized financial report, complete with specific steps to meet their goals — whether that's establishing an income strategy for retirement, preserving wealth for future generations, or helping find ways to draw down accounts while minimizing taxes.

Individualized portfolios: A Generation advisor will create a personalized portfolio for each client's unique financial goals and exposures. The portfolio will take into account all your assets, whether they're in Wealthsimple accounts or not (including outside investments, owned businesses, homes, etc). The advisor will also make sure you're taking advantage of every advanced tax optimizing option, whether that means changing asset location or using tax-loss harvesting.

Lower Fees: Generation clients pay only 0.4% management fees. We advise against paying high fees, of course, not only because you don't need them, but because they're especially painful when you're investing a lot of money. The difference between paying traditional management fees and Wealthsimple’s fee can add up to tens of thousands of dollars — if not hundreds of thousands — over the years.

A Health Plan to go with Your Financial Plan: Clients receive 50% off a Comprehensive Health Plan from Medcan.

So there you have it. Wealthsimple Generation, a new tier of investing that offers on-demand service to help individuals and families manage their investments, plan for retirement, protect their wealth and maximize their legacy. If you've got questions, we're here.

