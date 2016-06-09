Article header

News

Now Signing Up for a Wealthsimple Account Is as Easy as Putting on Sweatpants

We redesigned and streamlined our signup process so you can start investing almost instantly.

Written ByWealthsimple on

We pride ourselves on making things easy at Wealthsimple. We even put “simple” in our name. Which is why we’re proud to announce that it just got easier, quicker, and less hassle-y to open an account with us. We simplified the sign up process and added a cool new feature that lets you link your existing bank account to Wealthsimple virtually instantaneously. Now you can start investing in the time it takes to crawl out of bed and make your morning coffee.

OK, so it’s not like you used to have your DNA sequenced before we let you take money out of your bank and put it into one of our accounts. But the process of authenticating your account did take a little bit of paperwork. You had to mail in a $1 check, scan a voided cheque, or upload a form of documentation to verify that you are actually, you know, you. That was time-consuming—it sometimes took days—and we know that scanning a check isn’t on your top ten list of fun things to do on a sunny summer afternoon. But now we’re using technology from one of our favorite tech firms—Yodlee, a company that works with everyone from Tangerine to Royal Bank—to provide safe, secure automation of our bank-verification process. And it happens just as soon as you hit “enter.”

Did we mention that besides being extremely fast and efficient, this new feature is completely secure? It’s the same authentication process many larger (and way more expensive, when it comes to fees) financial institutions use.

So exactly what do you need to do to open an account with us now? Click the “Start investing” button at the top right corner of our homepage. You’ll take a risk survey—where we learn your investing experience, your financial goals, etc.—so we can better understand what kind of investing is appropriate for you. Then you’ll fill out all the standard stuff: legal name, address, email, etc. We made these process shorter and smarter so you don't waste more of your life filling out paperwork. And, finally, when it comes time to verify your bank account, all you’ll need is the same info you normally use to sign into your bank. You’ll be prompted for this information, you’ll log in, and presto: You’re verified. Now you can start taking care of Future You immediately.

So what are you waiting for? Join today! Oh, and while you’re at it, why not try out our free portfolio review?

Written By:

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest and save in a better, simpler way

Money Diaries

"UNTIL 44 YEARS OF AGE, I NEVER HAD ANY KIND OF SAVINGS ACCOUNT. I’D ALWAYS BEEN UNDER THE GUN. I’D ALWAYS OWED MONEY."

Anthony Bourdain

Read More

subscribe

Get the best stories from our magazine every month

Sign up for our email newsletter

  • News

    Don’t Forget: You Only Have One Month to Lower Your 2017 Tax Bill

    The last day to contribute to your IRAs is just a month away (April 17th). It could save you a lot on taxes — and put your money to work making more money.

  • News

    You’ve Trusted Us with $2 Billion. And We’re Growing Faster Than Ever.

    Today we announce that we hit the $2 billion mark in assets, and have secured an additional $65 million investment so we can grow better, faster.

  • News

    We'll Track Your IRA Contributions So You Don't Have To

    You know you should contribute. You know you should max it out. But you can't remember how much room you have left. Don't worry! Now it's all in your dashboard.

  • News

    Hello, UK!

    Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the UK.

  • News

    Introducing Our Unscripted Ad Campaign “Investing for Humans”

    We hired an Oscar-winning filmmaker, brought in hundreds of real people, and got them to talk honestly about money.

  • News

    Introducing Wealthsimple’s Halal Investing Portfolio

    Our new investment portfolio was designed to comply with Islamic law with the help of people wise in both religion and finance. So you can build wealth while investing according to your values.

  • News

    A Webby Award Winner's List of the 12 Best Websites in the Universe

    To celebrate our second consecutive Webby win for Best Financial Services website, we asked the designers, engineers, analysts, and our CEO to name the sites they love.

  • News

    Hello, America!

    Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the U.S.A.

Meet Wealthsimple

Get rich slow

Powerful financial tools to help you grow and manage your money. Get started now.

Learn moreright arrow icon

Our best stories, once a month.

Sign up for our newsletter

browse by category

more from Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple Magazine tells compelling, thoughtful, and unique stories about money through the lens of local, creative, and influential people.

READ MORE ABOUT US

The content on this site is produced by Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. and is for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this content you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced on this site. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only. By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

;