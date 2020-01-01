Finance for Humans
Why Are Stock Market Numbers So Wacko Right Now?
Money Diaries
Anthony Bourdain
Should I Find a Financial Adviser Who Can Help Me Avoid the Next Downturn?
Emergency Money: What to Do When Your Bills Are Bigger Than Your Income
Finance for Humans
We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It
News
The Government Is Offering Relief. Here’s What It Means for You
Money & the World
Dear Ms. Etiquette: I’m in Charge of a Group Holiday and Everyone Has Different Money Issues. Help!
Finance for Humans
News
The latest news from Wealthsimple
We Were Not Living Up To Our Principles. Here's What We Are Doing About It
We believe Black lives matter. We are committed to building a more diverse team, and to supporting our Black communities.
Our New Round of Investment Means Smart Financial Services Are Coming for Everybody
Can a $100 million investment help change the financial industry?
Our Investing Master Class Will Make You Smart Three Minutes at a Time
In ten episodes we make learning if, how, and when you should invest as painless, entertaining, and actually inspiring as possible.
'Tomorrow Begins Today' is Not Just an Ad Campaign
We partnered with Jonathan Alric from the French electronic duo The Blaze to make a series of ads about the big, small, beautiful, life-changing moments that define our lives in 2019, and our futures.
In America, We're Helping WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Fight for Fair Pay
A few months ago, Wealthsimple helped Diggins-Smith tell her story about pay inequality in professional sports. Now we're standing with her again.
We Studied Ourselves: Wealthsimple’s First Diversity Report
We wanted to measure diversity and inclusivity so we anonymously asked Wealthsimple employees about it. The results weren’t what we hoped for, but that’s not why we did it.
Wealthsimple: The Story of Who We Are
A short, (interactive!) tour of how we work and why that matters.
Introducing Wealthsimple’s Socially Responsible Investing Portfolio
Find out how Wealthsimple can help you do well by doing good.
Our New App: 137% More Fun, Simple and Pretty
Why is the new version of our app such a big deal? Because we're as much a software company as we are a financial company, and we live for this stuff.
Hello, UK!
Let us introduce ourselves. We’re Wealthsimple, the simple, elegant, cost-effective way to invest, and today’s our first day in the UK.
Money Diaries
Candid money stories from interesting people
Joel Kim Booster Was in Massive Student Debt Until Last Year
Before he was cast in Sunnyside or had a Comedy Central special or wrote for Billy on the Street, he was raised working class in Illinois, saddled with huge student debt, and worked marathon hours doing customer service for Groupon. Joel Kim Booster shares his money story.
Alison Roman Is the Patron Saint of Home Cooking and Everyone’s at Home
She always wanted to cook and never thought much about money. But life gets strange when everyone’s wondering what to do with half a pound of broccoli and some dry kidney beans and you know the answer. The chef and cookbook author on her pandemic money story.
How to Quit Your Job and Bike Around the World for £13,000
Alec Young, at age 28, was on the proverbial treadmill: work a corporate job, blow your pay cheques on small luxuries, repeat. One day he decided to trade the treadmill for a bike. What happened next was unpredictable. Even to the grizzly bear.
Boxing Legend “Sugar” Ray Leonard Was Never a Fighter
He never wanted to be a professional boxer, he wanted to be a substitute teacher. Until his father got sick. The money story of the legendary five-time world champion, Olympic gold medalist, and one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in history.
The Queen of the £1.5 Billion Eyebrow Empire
Anastasia Soare arrived in America with, literally, zero dollars. She believed in hard work, and that people should care about the hair above their eyeballs. This is the story of her and her eyebrows.
How I was Conned by the “Fake German Heiress”
Rachel DeLoache Williams’ relationship with Anna Delvey began over drinks and infrared saunas, but it ended with a $60,000 bill, a grand jury, and a new understanding of friendship and financial crime.
Wealthsimple Founder and CEO Michael Katchen Believes Everyone Should Have the Same Starting Line
The founder and CEO of Wealthsimple talks about the purpose of money and how learning to be (financially) boring was one of the most important lessons in his life.
Welterweight Champ Errol Spence Will Keep Boxing Til He Starts Getting Hit
A lot of boxers get paydays of millions of dollars and go broke after retirement. Spence — who says he will keep earning money until people really start landing punches on him — has different plans.
Loss: A Love Story
In the second of our series on couples and money, a widow tells us about losing her husband of 47 years, and learning just how intertwined their lives were.
How to Get Thrown Down a Flight of Stairs for £300
Nash Edgerton, the accomplished stuntman (The Matrix movies, Mission: Impossible II, Superman Returns), and newly minted director (FX's Mr Inbetween), on the economics of being a human punching bag.
Finance for Humans
How to be a better money person
Why Are Stock Market Numbers So Wacko Right Now?
Because the stock market isn't the economy. Ben Reeves, Wealthsimple’s Chief Investment Officer, explains why things like unemployment are so terrible while the stock market has spent the past months at or near record highs.
Dear Ms. Etiquette: I Want to Give Money to What’s Important, But I’m Worried About My Financial Future
Our columnist's take on balancing a real fear for your future with a real desire to do good for others.
Emergency Money: What to Do When Your Bills Are Bigger Than Your Income
If your income has taken a hit and you have to tap into savings (or debt), how you do it is important. Here’s our guide to which accounts to pull from, how to avoid penalties and fees and taxes, and everything else you need so it's easy to get back on track when this is over.
What if I Missed the Entire Bull Market?
Say you’re a millennial who came of age right at the cusp of the Great Recession. Or you didn’t start investing because you were freaked out by that recession. Or you had student loans weighing you down. And now the ride is over. What to do if you missed the bull market?
Now Is a Really Good Time to Understand How Interest Rates Work
Financial disruption has been coming fast and furious. In the midst, interest rates have been slashed to near zero. Here’s how to understand what that means, and what it’ll do to your mortgage, your savings account, and your investments.
The Five Most Important Things to Get Right this Tax Year End (And How to Do Them)
We got the experts at Wealthsimple to answer the most crucial questions we are afraid to ask.
7 Ways to Win Tax Season This Year (Hint: Open an ISA!)
The deadline to do the smartest financial thing you can do this year — and for your future — is April 5.
Dear Ms. Etiquette: I’m in Charge of a Group Holiday and Everyone Has Different Money Issues. Help!
In this special edition, our guest Ms. Etiquette tackles the thorny task of dealing with a whole mess of people who want to hang out but don’t necessarily have the same budget.
If Stocks Are So Great, Shouldn’t I Only Have Stocks?
Today we challenge WS’s investment experts with a taste of their own medicine: If stocks have the best returns, and their risk is minimal if your timetable is long enough... why are there bonds in my portfolio?
Should I Find a Financial Adviser Who Can Help Me Avoid the Next Downturn?
We answer your burning money questions. In this edition: what active managers do well and what they don’t do well.
Money & the World
How money shapes the world we live in
Help! This Is a Super BFD!
How do you make a Big Financial Decision (BFD) — like buying a house or starting a business or selling an asset — in the middle of a hurricane of uncertainty? Here’s a guide to deciding (and deciding if you should decide) in a time when no one wants to.
The Long-Term Economic Disaster of Cash Bail
We spoke to Robin Steinberg of The Bail Project and Colin Doyle from the Criminal Justice Policy Program at Harvard Law School about how the cash bail system fuels and funds mass incarceration — and how it wreaks havoc on society.
We Asked Our Resident Stock Market Genius About the Animal Crossing Economy
Is the economy built by the creators of Animal Crossing functional? Can you learn anything about the actual economy from it? Will a boar come and deliver turnips to us in real life anytime soon? We turned to Ben Reeves, CIO of Wealthsimple, to help us understand the world (both virtual and real).
The Government Is Offering Relief. Here’s What It Means for You
A guide to (what we know so far) about the UK's benefits, sick leave, taxes and other forms of financial relief in the age of Covid-19.
What on Earth is Actually Going on in the Economy Right Now?
A conversation with Wealthsimple’s Chief Investment Officer and resident economic genius about what’s happening in the market, how crazy things could get, and what you can do about it. (Hint: help everyone stay healthy.)
We All Went a Little Crazy on Tesla Stock. And That Tells Us a Lot
We charted what our Canadian clients did on our Trade app as the price of TSLA rose roughly 40% in just two days last week. And what it showed us was how emotion and hype can affect not just the stock market but our individual bottom lines.
Dumb Questions for Smart People: The Pioneer of Burnout Theory Tells Us About Millennials and Money
Anne Helen Petersen, journalist and author of the forthcoming book "Can’t Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation", explains how things are different for the generation the world seems to love to hate.
The Price of Love (Meow!)
How much will it cost to have a cat — this year, next year, for the rest of its natural-born life? We did some math.
The Price of Love (Woof!)
How much will it cost to have a dog — this year, next year, for the rest of its natural born life? We did some maths.
Dumb Questions for Smart People: Why Our Brains Like Gambling
Humans are drawn to gambling, whether it's picking stocks or playing slots. Gambling expert Dr. Luke Clark explains how this is a feature, not a bug, in our wiring.